South Africa squad for T20 World Cup: Full players list and team news

Rassie van der Dussen was the most notable omission from the squad as he continues nursing the finger injury he suffered during the second Test against England.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has recovered completely from the elbow injury he sustained during the T20I series against India in June and is set to lead the Proteas in a second World Cup in a row.

Rilee Rossow, who made his return to the South Africa T20I setup after a gap of six years in July, also finds a place in the squad.

The same 15-member squad is set to travel to India for the three-match T20I series later this month ahead of the World Cup.

Here is South Africa’s full squad for this year’s World Cup.