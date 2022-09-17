Cricket

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup: Full players list and team news

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup: Here’s the full list of players and standbys picked for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Team Sportstar
17 September, 2022 13:51 IST
Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Rassie van der Dussen was the most notable omission from the squad as he continues nursing the finger injury he suffered during the second Test against England.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has recovered completely from the elbow injury he sustained during the T20I series against India in June and is set to lead the Proteas in a second World Cup in a row.

Rilee Rossow, who made his return to the South Africa T20I setup after a gap of six years in July, also finds a place in the squad.

The same 15-member squad is set to travel to India for the three-match T20I series later this month ahead of the World Cup.

Here is South Africa’s full squad for this year’s World Cup.

South Africa Squad
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

