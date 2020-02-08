Cricket Cricket Second South Africa-England ODI abandoned due to Durban downpours Heavy rain in Durban meant the second ODI between England and South Africa was delayed, reduced in length and eventually abandoned. John Skilbeck 08 February, 2020 00:00 IST Kingsmead groundstaff rush to cover the pitch during the England-South Africa second ODI on Friday. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 08 February, 2020 00:00 IST South Africa and England were frustrated by rain as the second ODI in their three-match series was abandoned on Friday. A succession of downpours in Durban delayed play, then interrupted the action after South Africa began its innings, and finally brought about a soggy end to the contest. England was seeking victory at Kingsmead to make up for its thumping seven-wicket defeat at Newlands on Tuesday, while the host was aiming for a win to seal a series success. Play began almost two hours later than planned due to the wet weather, and South Africa reached 37-1 in 6.3 overs – Joe Root bowling dangerman Quinton de Kock for 11 - before heavy showers forced the players off. A no-result outcome looked inevitable as the outfield took a drenching, but an early-evening inspection saw the umpires give the go-ahead for play to resume, with the match cut to 26-overs-a-side. South Africa pressed on and Reeza Hendricks reached an unbeaten 35, but the fall of Temba Bavuma lbw to Chris Jordan for 21 - leaving the home side 71-2 - coincided with the return of rain. Confirmation of the abandonment came just over 20 minutes later, with the teams now heading to Johannesburg for Monday's final match in the rubber. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.