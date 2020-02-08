Second South Africa-England ODI abandoned due to Durban downpours

South Africa and England were frustrated by rain as the second ODI in their three-match series was abandoned on Friday.

A succession of downpours in Durban delayed play, then interrupted the action after South Africa began its innings, and finally brought about a soggy end to the contest.

England was seeking victory at Kingsmead to make up for its thumping seven-wicket defeat at Newlands on Tuesday, while the host was aiming for a win to seal a series success.

Play began almost two hours later than planned due to the wet weather, and South Africa reached 37-1 in 6.3 overs – Joe Root bowling dangerman Quinton de Kock for 11 - before heavy showers forced the players off.

A no-result outcome looked inevitable as the outfield took a drenching, but an early-evening inspection saw the umpires give the go-ahead for play to resume, with the match cut to 26-overs-a-side.

South Africa pressed on and Reeza Hendricks reached an unbeaten 35, but the fall of Temba Bavuma lbw to Chris Jordan for 21 - leaving the home side 71-2 - coincided with the return of rain.

Confirmation of the abandonment came just over 20 minutes later, with the teams now heading to Johannesburg for Monday's final match in the rubber.