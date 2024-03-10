MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Wells: Djokovic makes winning return; Fritz powers into third round 

Novak Djokovic has not competed at the tournament since 2019 as he was unable to enter the U.S. due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he received a warm welcome from the fans on hand for the 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 08:10 IST , INDIAN WELLS, California - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic during his second-round match against Aleksandar Vukic of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
Novak Djokovic during his second-round match against Aleksandar Vukic of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic during his second-round match against Aleksandar Vukic of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Novak Djokovic was pushed by Aleksandar Vukic but held on to win his first match back in Indian Wells after a five-year absence on Saturday, as he looks to capture a record sixth title in the California desert.

The world number one has not competed at the tournament since 2019 as he was unable to enter the U.S. due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he received a warm welcome from the fans on hand for the 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory.

“It certainly does feel like home,” Djokovic said in an on-court interview.

“Five years is a very long time for a tennis player. They call this tournament Tennis Paradise for a reason. It’s so amazing to be part of it as a player and a fan. There’s a great community, great culture, and great love for the sport.”

In his first match since falling in the Australian Open semi-finals to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in January, the top-seeded Serbian looked fresh, breaking serve in the opening game and capturing the first set with an ace.

ALSO READ | Indian Wells: Gauff survives Burel scare to reach third round

The unseeded Australian found the range with his powerful forehand in the second set and finally broke serve when Djokovic’s backhand up the line narrowly missed its target.

Vukic fended off three break points in the next game for a 3-0 lead, but Djokovic would break back with an exquisite drop-shot volley to break back and hold serve for 3-3.

But Djokovic’s 12th unforced error of the set brought up set points, and Vukic hammered a stunning return winner to send the match to a third set.

In the decider, Djokovic crushed a forehand of his own that Vukic could not put back into play for a break and a 3-2 lead he would not relinquish, hitting a lob Vukic could not handle on match point to advance to the third round.

Earlier, American Taylor Fritz put on a serving clinic to beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(2) 6-2 in their second-round contest.

The 2022 champion never faced a break point and crushed down his 14th ace on match point to beat the Chilean under sunny desert skies before a crowd supporting the San Diego native.

“It’s unreal,” Fritz said on centre court after the win.

“I was coming to this tournament as a kid for a long time, and this is my favourite stop of the whole year. Just to hear the crowd and the support when I walk out is incredible.”

Tabilo served well in the opener, and the tight first set was ultimately settled in a tiebreak where Fritz made the most of his opportunities.

“I got some looks at second serves in the tiebreaker,” Fritz said. “Then in the second set, I started finding my rhythm, returning serve a little bit better.”

Canadian Milos Raonic withdrew ahead of his second-round clash with seventh seed Holger Rune due to a calf strain.

The former world number three was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open and Rotterdam with injuries in what has been a tough start to the year for the 33-year-old.

Former champion Cameron Norrie, French teenager Arthur Fils, and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov all progressed in straight sets to reach the third round.

Related Topics

Indian Wells /

ATP /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Wells: Gauff survives Burel scare to reach third round
    Reuters
  2. Indian Wells: Djokovic makes winning return; Fritz powers into third round 
    Reuters
  3. Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen cruises to victory; Extends dominant start to title defence
    AP
  4. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last seven Kolkata derby games
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, EBFC v MBSG; Preview, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Indian Wells: Gauff survives Burel scare to reach third round
    Reuters
  2. Indian Wells: Djokovic makes winning return; Fritz powers into third round 
    Reuters
  3. Andy Murray fumes at retirement talk after Indian Wells exit
    Reuters
  4. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies to subdue Arnaldi in second round
    AFP
  5. Indian Wells: Top-ranked Swiatek crushes Collins; Kerber upsets 10th seed Ostapenko
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Wells: Gauff survives Burel scare to reach third round
    Reuters
  2. Indian Wells: Djokovic makes winning return; Fritz powers into third round 
    Reuters
  3. Saudi Arabian GP: Max Verstappen cruises to victory; Extends dominant start to title defence
    AP
  4. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last seven Kolkata derby games
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, EBFC v MBSG; Preview, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment