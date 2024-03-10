East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, EBFC v MBSG; Preview, predicted XI

PREVIEW:

There will be a marked rise in the decibel level of the city when a brimming Salt Lake Stadium plays host to the season’s final derby where Mohun Bagan SG will be looking to set the record straight against its traditional rival East Bengal FC, here on Sunday.

The match comes at a crucial juncture of the Indian Super League where Mohun Bagan is looking to claim its first League Shield while East Bengal is struggling for survival. Currently placed third, Mohun Bagan has 33 points from 16 matches and is a strong candidate for the league winner’s spot while East Bengal is lying in the 10 spot with 18 points from as many outings.

If the derby meetings of the season are assessed in seclusion then the psychological advantage is with East Bengal for having two wins under its belt in the previous four meetings across all competitions.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill; Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Nishu Kumar; Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez; Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh, Nandha Kumar; Cleiton Silva

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith; Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Jonny Kauko, Manvir Singh, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Sahal Abdul Samad; Armando Sadiku, Dimitri Petratos

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO