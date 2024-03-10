MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, EBFC v MBSG; Preview, predicted XI

Kolkata Derby, EBFC vs MBSG: Here’s all you need to know before the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 06:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Players of East Bengal FC warming up ahead of an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match
Players of East Bengal FC warming up ahead of an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match | Photo Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media
infoIcon

Players of East Bengal FC warming up ahead of an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match | Photo Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media

PREVIEW:

There will be a marked rise in the decibel level of the city when a brimming Salt Lake Stadium plays host to the season’s final derby where Mohun Bagan SG will be looking to set the record straight against its traditional rival East Bengal FC, here on Sunday.

The match comes at a crucial juncture of the Indian Super League where Mohun Bagan is looking to claim its first League Shield while East Bengal is struggling for survival. Currently placed third, Mohun Bagan has 33 points from 16 matches and is a strong candidate for the league winner’s spot while East Bengal is lying in the 10 spot with 18 points from as many outings.

If the derby meetings of the season are assessed in seclusion then the psychological advantage is with East Bengal for having two wins under its belt in the previous four meetings across all competitions.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill; Lalchungnunga, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Dessai, Nishu Kumar; Souvik Chakrabarti, Victor Vazquez; Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh, Nandha Kumar; Cleiton Silva

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith; Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Jonny Kauko, Manvir Singh, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Sahal Abdul Samad; Armando Sadiku, Dimitri Petratos

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Kolkata Derby ISL match start?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at a delayed time of 8:30 PM IST, Sunday, March 10, at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Kolkata Derby ISL match?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL /

Mohun Bagan v East Bengal /

East Bengal /

Mohun Bagan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, EBFC v MBSG; Preview, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Harmanpreet’s sensational 95 propels Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Gujarat
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. F1: Max Verstappen cruises to victory at Saudi Arabian GP to extend dominant start to title defense
    AP
  4. Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Services beats Goa to lift title for seventh time in competition’s history
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid suffers shock 2-0 loss at lowly Cadiz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, EBFC v MBSG; Preview, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Parray scores late winner against Chennaiyin as Hyderabad wins first match of the season
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  3. Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Services beats Goa to lift title for seventh time in competition’s history
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Indian football: AIFF to hold its Annual General Meeting in Itanagar after Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final
    PTI
  5. Kolkata derby: East Bengal faces Mohun Bagan SG in bid for first-ever play-off spot in ISL 2023-24
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, EBFC v MBSG; Preview, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Harmanpreet’s sensational 95 propels Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Gujarat
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. F1: Max Verstappen cruises to victory at Saudi Arabian GP to extend dominant start to title defense
    AP
  4. Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Services beats Goa to lift title for seventh time in competition’s history
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Atletico Madrid suffers shock 2-0 loss at lowly Cadiz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment