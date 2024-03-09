MagazineBuy Print

Kolkata derby: East Bengal faces Mohun Bagan SG in bid for first-ever play-off spot in ISL 2023-24

The last time both the historic clubs faced-off resulted in a 2-2 draw in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 19:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manvir Singh of Mohun Bagan Super Giants during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season
Manvir Singh of Mohun Bagan Super Giants during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
The Kolkata Derby returns to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC locking horns at the Salt Lake Stadium on March 10, Sunday, at 8:30 pm IST.

A lot has changed for both teams since they last squared off in the top-tier in February. The Red & Gold Brigade was in an imperious form back then, high on confidence, fresh from the back of a victory in the Kalinga Super Cup. Contrastingly, the Mariners had been dealt three straight losses in the league at that time.

However, head coach Antonio Lopez Habas has inspired a formidable turnaround since then, with the team remaining unbeaten in the top-tier under his watch so far. It has won four times and drawn twice in its last six matches, and is within touching distance of the top spot right now.

With 33 points from 16 games, the Mariners can equal league leader Mumbai City FC (36) with a win, whilst having a game in hand compared to the Islanders which has played 18 games so far as compared to the 16 of the Habas-coached team.

On the other hand, East Bengal FC is not in the best run of form at the moment, losing thrice in its last five games. However, the team has 18 points from as many games, and a win will take them on level terms with the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC, which has 21 points from 19 encounters until now.

ALSO READ | East Bengal waves off ticket discounts after Mohun Bagan threatens to boycott Kolkata derby

Mohun Bagan Super Giant is yet to face a loss against East Bengal FC in its seven faceoffs so far in the ISL. The Mariners has won six of these games and drawn once until now.

The reverse fixture that resulted in a 2-2 draw was in fact the only time since 2020 that it dropped points against the Red & Gold Brigade in the ISL.

Irrespective of the magnitude of the derby, Habas will not want his team to lose points from the coming contest.

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat has expressed the desire to clinch all 12 points possible in the remaining four matches. Whilst the Red & Gold Brigade is dependent on NorthEast United FC, Chennaiyin FC, and Jamshedpur FC dropping points to secure the playoffs qualification, Cuadrat will want his boys to be at the top of their game to overcome the Mariners and bag its first ISL win against the city rivals.

East Bengal FC snapped a three-game-long winless streak at home with a 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium.

