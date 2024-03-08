East Bengal waves off ticket discounts after Mohun Bagan threatens to boycott Kolkata derby

East Bengal has decided to wave off any discounts on tickets for its fans for the Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on March 10, the Indian Super League club announced on Friday.

“Any discrepancies in ticket pricing for the Derby match on March 10th, 2024, will be corrected with immediate effect,” the club said in an official statement.

“Going forward, uniform pricing will be implemented for all attendees of this highly anticipated event. This decision reflects our commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for football lovers and the broader sports community.”

The next derby of the season, between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, will be played on Sunday at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), with the kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm.

On Thursday, Mohun Bagan had called for a boycott of the derby after aways tickets for the game were offered at higher prices as compared to that for East Bengal fans.

“It is unprecedented anywhere in the world that Away team fans will have to buy match tickets at a price which is almost double than that of the Home Team fans,” the club had said.

“We unequivocally condemn the unsportsmanlike behaviour of East Bengal and have decided that we will neither buy nor sell any tickets of the derby match of ISL between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal Club.”

East Bengal, on Friday, clarified that the club, after discussion with Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, had decided to wave off any reduction in the prices.

“Notably, Mohan Bagan Club implemented a similar strategy on February 3rd, 2024, offering discounts to their devoted fans,” the club added.

“In line with promoting transparency, we also introduced a discount structure on our ticket prices. Regrettably, this initiative inadvertently caused confusion among football enthusiasts.”

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have met thrice this season, in the Durand Cup, ISL and the Kalinga Super Cup, respectively. While the Mariners have won twice, Carles Cuadrat’s boys sealed a win in the Super Cup, which the team ultimately won.