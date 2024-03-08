MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC moves to the top of the table after draw against Jamshedpur

Mumbai City FC, with 36 points have overtaken Odisha FC (35 points), with both teams having played 18 matches each.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 23:21 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City FC’s Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser against Jamshedpur FC at the  JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday, March 8, 2024.
Mumbai City FC’s Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser against Jamshedpur FC at the  JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday, March 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Mumbai City FC’s Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser against Jamshedpur FC at the  JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday, March 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Mumbai City FC displaced Odisha FC at the top of the points table after its match against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Friday.

The Islanders, with 36 points have overtaken the Juggernauts (35 points), with both teams having played 18 matches each.

It was an entertaining first-half with both goalkeepers taking centre stage.

TP Rehenesh and Phurba Lachenpa pulled off crucial saves to keep both the oppositions at bay, with the former making a key save off Vikram Partap Singh in the 40th minute of the contest.

Similarly, Mohammed Sanan had a chance to bag the opener in the seventh minute. Positioned in a promising spot on the left side of the box, Sanan pulled the trigger from Imran Khan’s delivery, but Lachenpa saved it to keep the scores level.

It took Javi Siverio to break the deadlock in the 60th minute, and it came off a slick offensive move with Sanan at the centre of it. The youngster passed the ball to an onrushing Muhammed Uvais, who squared the ball to Siverio for him to tap in and get the team ahead.

Mumbai countered similarly, with Chhangte taking the lead 14 minutes later. The visitors caught the home side off-guard, and Vikram, placed at the centre, made a through ball that split apart the Jamshedpur FC defence. Chhangte sprinted, received and shot the ball in with admirable smoothness.

Jamshedpur FC had Daniel Chima Chukwu sent off due to a second yellow card in the 82nd minute.

After the draw, Jamshedpur is sixth in the standings with 21 points in 19 outings.

