Jofra Archer scan shows no serious damage

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is aiming to be fit for the third and fourth Tests against South Africa after a second scan on his injured right elbow showed no serious damage.

Archer was forced to miss the ongoing second Test at Newlands because of the injury.

An England spokesman said the scan had revealed “just bruising and swelling“.

He said Archer would be working with the side’s medical team with a view to be fit in time for the third Test, which starts in Port Elizabeth on January 16.