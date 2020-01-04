Cricket Cricket Jofra Archer scan shows no serious damage Jofra Archer was forced to miss the ongoing second Test at Newlands because of an injury to his right below. The pacer is hoping be fit for the third Test. PTI Cape Town 04 January, 2020 21:47 IST England fast bowler Jofra Archer - Getty Images PTI Cape Town 04 January, 2020 21:47 IST England fast bowler Jofra Archer is aiming to be fit for the third and fourth Tests against South Africa after a second scan on his injured right elbow showed no serious damage.Archer was forced to miss the ongoing second Test at Newlands because of the injury.An England spokesman said the scan had revealed “just bruising and swelling“.He said Archer would be working with the side’s medical team with a view to be fit in time for the third Test, which starts in Port Elizabeth on January 16. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.