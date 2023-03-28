South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I LIVE Score: de Koch, Rossouw back to pavilion; SA 114-2 after 11 overs; Proteas need 221 to win

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Playing XIs

West Indies XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

TOSS - South Africa won the toss and elected to field.

SQUADS

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah.

STREAMING INFO

Which TV channel will telecast SA vs WI 3rd T20I live?

The third T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch SA vs WI 3rd T20I live streaming online?

The third T20I between South Africa and WI will be streamed LIVE on FanCode.