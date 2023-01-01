The world of sport lost many icons in 2022, Pele being the last one who passed away on December 29, aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Shane Warne, Bill Russell were among the other notable sportspersons who passed away during the year. Here is a glimpse of their lives and careers:

Bill Russell

Bill Russell won a record 11 NBA titles. | Photo Credit: AP

Russell won a record 11 NBA crowns as a cornerstone of a Boston Celtics dynasty, overcame racism to become the league’s first Black superstar and was a prominent civil rights activist.

He was the first Black coach to win the NBA Finals. That triumph came in 1968, especially poignant as it was just weeks after civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s assassination.

“A good man and great American who did everything he could to deliver the promise of America for all Americans,” said US President Joe Biden after his demise.

Subhash Bhoumick

Subhash Bhowmick | Photo Credit: SUSHANTA PATRONOBISH

Indian football lost one of its most vibrant personalities with the passing away of Subhas Bhowmick. The legendary forward breathed his last at a nursing home in Kolkata after suffering from kidney-related complications and chest pain.

He prominently figured in the Indian team that won the bronze in the 1970 Bangkok Asian Games. He was a part of the Indian team that jointly won the Pesta Sukan Cup with South Vietnam in Singapore in 1971. At a time when international engagements were few and far between, Bhowmick represented India in 24 international matches and scored nine goals.

Bhowmick will always be remembered for the part he played in urging his teammates to pile up misery on Mohun Bagan in the 1975 IFA Shield final. Bhowmick provided two assists as East Bengal trounced Mohun Bagan 5-0, a record that still holds strong in the Kolkata Derby. He scored 84 and 82 goals during his stints with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, respectively.

At the domestic level, Bhowmick was equally successful helping Bengal win the Santosh Trophy on four out of the seven occasions he represented the state.

Andrew Symonds

Andrew Symonds | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Australian Test cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds,46, died following a car accident in Queensland.

With an imposing figure and a larger-than-life outlook, Symonds was much more than numbers in statistical books. He was an impact-player through his towering shots, electric fielding and more than handy bowling, be it off-spin or medium-pace. The two-time World Cup winner (2003 and 2007) had the game for limited-overs’ jousts and with dreadlocks, zinc cream on his face and the odd sharp word with rivals, he always drew in the cameras.

Having played 26 Tests and 14 Twenty20Is, the ‘Symonds Effect’ was felt more in his 198 ODIs that yielded 5088 runs at a strike-rate of 92.44 and an average of 39.75. Additionally he grabbed 133 ODI wickets and at one point he was indispensable to the Aussie squad in yellow.

Earnie Shavers

Earnie Shavers making an appearence on stage before the Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury. | Photo Credit: AFP

“Earnie hit me so hard it shook my kinfolk in Africa,” remarked Muhammad Ali after their 1977 heavyweight world title bout which Ali won after 15 pulsating rounds.

One of 10 children, Shavers’ family fled Alabama under threats from the Ku Klux Klan. He only took up boxing in his early 20s but his fearsome punch left not just Ali in awe.

“I was in the land of make-believe. I heard saxophones and trombones sounding in my ear... I saw little blue rats scamper out to smoke cigars, drink whisky, man,” said another opponent, James ‘Quick’ Tillis.

Shane Warne

Shane Warne picked 700 wickets in his Test career. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Regarded by many in sports-mad Australia as second only to Don Bradman, Warne mixed legendary cricket deeds with colourful headlines away from the pitch earning him the nickname ‘Hollywood’ in a career as bewitching as his famed wrong ‘un.

Warne took 708 wickets in a 145-Test career. “I should think there have been a lot of great cricketers, great spinners and great leg-spinners but Warnie will always be, certainly from my point of view, the No. 1,” said Mike Gatting, who was at the wrong end of Warne’s ‘ball of the century’ in 1993.

Rod Marsh

Marsh played 96 Test and 92 One-Day Internationals for Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A flamboyant Australian wicketkeeper -- nicknamed ‘Iron Gloves’ -- he made his international debut in 1970 against England before retiring in 1984 with what was then a world-record 355 Test dismissals, 95 off the bowling of Dennis Lillee.

He was no mean batsman either becoming the first Aussie wicketkeeper to score a Test century, against Pakistan in 1982.

Pele

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele waves next to a public telephone booth with an image of his face painted by Brazilian artist Sipros during the Call Parade art exhibition in Sao Paulo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Brazilian superstar whose name became synonymous with his sport, “O Rei” (The King) is the only footballer in history to win three World Cups -- 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Known for his genius with the ball, he epitomized the sublime style of play called “samba football” in Brazil, where he was declared a “national treasure.”

Pele scored an all-time record 1,281 goals in 1,363 matches for Santos (1956-74), the Brazilian national team, and the New York Cosmos (1975-77).

“Football has lost the greatest player in its history,” said German legend Franz Beckenbauer.

George Cohen

English footballer George Cohen of Fulham FC, UK, 1st March 1967. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Evening Standard

The 37-times capped defender played every minute of England’s victorious 1966 campaign that culminated in a 4-2 extra-time win over the then West Germany to give England their first and only World Cup.

Cohen spent his entire career with Fulham, playing 459 games for the Cottagers from 1956-1969 before a knee injury cut short his career at 29.

Uwe Seeler

Uwe Seeler played the 1966 World Cup final which West Germany lost to England. | Photo Credit: AFP

Seeler played in all four World Cups in which Pele appeared (1958-70) but unlike the Brazilian legend never lifted the trophy. The closest he came was captaining the side that lost to England in the 1966 final.

Like his father, Seeler played for Hamburg from 1953 to 1972 where he is referred to fondly as ‘Uns Uwe’ (Our Uwe) making 476 appearances.

Nick Bollettieri

Nick Bollettieri produced players like Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova and Jim Courier. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The legendary coach who helped develop superstars such as Andre Agassi and Maria Sharapova, Bollettieri was a respected figure in the world of tennis.

The demanding routine for children and adolescents living and training at the Korean War veteran’s academy produced results but also drew criticism.

“I hated it at Bollettieri’s academy,” said Agassi. “The only way I could get out was to succeed.”

Bollettieri, though, remained unrepentant. “I did what had to be done. Tennis is not a sport for choirboys.”

With inputs from AFP