Ankeet Chavan requests BCCI to reconsider life ban

Ankeet Chavan has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) requesting them to reconsider the life ban imposed on him in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

Chavan, along with Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila, were handed life bans by the BCCI disciplinary committee for their alleged involvement in the Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal. However, in 2015, a Delhi trial court dropped all charges against the players for lack of evidence.

“I had written to the BCCI in the past to reconsider my ban. Last week, I once again wrote to the MCA, which is my parent association, requesting them to look into the matter and take up the matter with the BCCI, requesting them to reduce the quantum of the ban,” Chavan told Sportstar.

The 34-year-old left-arm spinner wants to return to action ‘at the earliest’ and the fact that Sreesanth could be allowed to play cricket, later this year, has given him hope.

In 2019, the Supreme Court revoked Sreesanth’s life ban and asked the BCCI to re-look at the quantum of the punishment.

Even though the trial court dropped the charges, Chavan’s ban remained. “I want to play as early as possible. So far, there has been no reply from the Board. I am waiting for a response. I hope the the Board looks into the matter and reduce the quantum of ban, like Sreesanth, so that I can start training and playing again. That’s what I am looking for,” he said.

Chavan shot to fame when he scalped nine wickets in an innings in a Ranji Trophy game against Punjab in 2012 and soon emerged as one of the top players in Mumbai, featuring in 18 first-class and 20 List A games. He was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals for the IPL.

“It has been very difficult. You can’t participate in any form of cricket despite wanting to. So, it has been difficult. I hope things turn better soon,” he said.

While the MCA officials admitted that they have received a letter from Chavan, they were non-committal about the road ahead. While the officials claimed that the matter is under the purview of the BCCI, they indicated that they could discuss the issue in the next meeting.