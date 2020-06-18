Kerala to consider Sreesanth for domestic camp

Fast bowler S. Sreesanth’s seven-year life ban will end in September 2020. The India international started training last year and is keen to return to cricket.



If Sreesanth proves his fitness, he will once again get to represent Kerala.



“His ban is getting over in September. Whenever the camp starts, we will consider him for the camp. But, he has to prove his fitness. He is doing it individually now. Once he proves himself, he can come into the team,” Sajan K. Varghese, president, Kerala Cricket Association told Sportstar on Thursday.

The India international — who took 87 wickets in 27 Tests along with two World Cup titles — was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013.



Sreesanth was last seen on the cricket field on May 9, 2013.



“It’s been a long time but he was an India player and he can make it. We will welcome him if he is fit to play,” said Varghese, adding that there is no clarity when the camp is likely to begin. “We are waiting for government guidelines,” he added.

Former India trainer Ramji Srinivasan prepared a fitness roadmap for Sreesanth last year when he resumed bowling. "I am following the guidelines that Ramji gave me. He was my first strength and conditioning coach at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai. He gave me a schedule and I am following that," the speedster had told this publication in an interview.

Sreesanth also gained inspiration from Ashish Nehra and Leander Paes. "The biggest motivation for me has been Paes. It’s been a while since I met or spoke to him but whenever I see that man playing tennis (47 now), loving his game and loving his family at the same time, I feel good. Nehra was a huge motivation as he came back and played the T20 World Cup at 37," he said.

Kerala will continue with the two outstation players, Jalaj Saxena and Robin Uthappa, for the 2020-21 season. Sreesanth's inclusion may fill the void created by the exit of fast bowler Sandeep Warrier, who moved to Tamil Nadu.