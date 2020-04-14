IPL recap: The best of RCB's clashes with Kings XI Punjab

In the past editions of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore have maintained a rivalry on field. In the 24 outings, both the sides have won 12 games each, and have ensured that they treat their fans to some thrilling encounters.

With both the sides having star-studded line-ups, there have never been a dull moment in Royal Challengers Bangalore-Kings XI Punjab fixtures.

The Kallis show

Jacques Kallis' unbeaten 89 took RCB over the line with seven balls to spare. - k.r. deepak

On March 16, 2010, the two teams featured in one of the most talked about matches of the IPL. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Manish Pandey in the side, Royal Challengers Bangalore was indeed a force to reckon with and at the Chinnaswamy Stadium that evening, it was a high-scoring affair.

Batting first, Punjab put on a mammoth 203 -- one of the highest scores of the tournament until then. It looked like a challenging task, but then Kallis and Pandey ensured that things started off fine. The two added 74 runs for the opening partnership. Even after dismissal of Pandey, Robin Uthappa came in and played a gritty knock of 51 off 21 deliveries to keep the team in the hunt. He amassed 25 runs off Sreesanth’s over, tilting things RCB’s way. At a time when Bipul Sharma sent Uthappa back to the dugout, RCB still needed 62 off the last six overs.

READ: Maxwell: IPL can be held without crowd, T20 World Cup can't

That’s when the seasoned Kallis stepped up, playing an unbeaten knock of 89, and guiding the team home with seven balls to spare. He was supported by Kohli, who remained not out on 16.

Back then, not many were confident of RCB’s chances, but Kallis made it a point to silence the critics.

Gayle storm

After being unsold initially in 2011, Gayle was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore after Dirk Nannes suffered an injury.

In the 2011 edition, it was Chris Gayle, who hammered 107 off just 49 deliveries and guided the team to 205-6 in 20 overs. It was a big boost for the team, which had a dreadful start to its campaign -- having won only one of their first five games. But Gayle, who came in as a replacement of injured Dirk Nannes, made the difference in his first game of the tournament. At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, he crafted his innings with 10 boundaries and nine sixes. The West Indies ace was effective with the ball as well. He scalped three wickets, while S. Aravind scalped a four-for to restrict Punjab to 120-9. With Gayle taking charge, the 85-run win was a morale booster for the team.

ALSO READ: If IPL doesn’t happen, it will be difficult for Dhoni to make comeback: Gambhir

Kohli’s brilliance

Virat Kohli was in stupendous form in IPL 2016 scoring 973 runs at an average 81.08. - IPL

Five years later, in 2016, captain Virat Kohli led from the front -- scoring 113 runs off 50 balls -- as RCB defeated Kings XI by 91 runs in a rain-curtailed game, to make its way to the playoffs. Kohli had a split in his webbing, and it required nine stitches to patch him up, but a determined Kohli stood firm and helped the side clinch a must-win game.

Head-to-head

Matches 24

RCB won: 12

Kings XI Punjab won: 12

RCB Highest total: 226

Kings XI Highest total: 232

RCB lowest score: 84

Kings XI lowest score: 88