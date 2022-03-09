Sreesanth announces retirement

Former India pacer S. Sreesanth has announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

The 39-year-old was part of the victorious Indian team in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup, but he was handed a life ban by the BCCI for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing controversy. In 2019, his life ban was reduced to seven years, and he returned to domestic cricket circuit from September 2020.

The 39-year-old had recently returned to the Kerala Ranji team after nine years, but suffered a toe inury ahead of the match against Gujarat. He played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively. He also took seven wickets in 10 T20 Internationals.

“Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Ecc, Ernakulam district,varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association,Bcci, Warwickshire county cricket team,Indian airlines cricket team,Bpcl , and ICC,” Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.

"For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment.”

He had registered himself for the IPL auction but did not find any takers.