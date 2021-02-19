Sri Lanka appoints Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach

Former Sri Lanka pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas has been appointed as the team's fast bowling coach on Friday ahead of its tour of West Indies following the exit of Australian David Saker.

Saker, who took over the job in December 2019, quit on Thursday citing personal reasons, a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) statement said.

Club vs country debate: Sure a balance can be struck, says Sangakkara

Vaas, who has been working as the fast bowling coach at SLC's high-performance centre, quit international cricket in 2009 having claimed 355 wickets from 111 Tests.

Sri Lanka will play three Twenty20s, three ODIs and two Test matches - all behind closed doors in Antigua from March 3.