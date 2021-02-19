Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka appoints Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach Chaminda Vaas was appointed after David Saker handed his resignation citing personal reasons. Reuters COLOMBO 19 February, 2021 17:37 IST Chaminda Vaas during a team's training session. - Special Arrangement Reuters COLOMBO 19 February, 2021 17:37 IST Former Sri Lanka pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas has been appointed as the team's fast bowling coach on Friday ahead of its tour of West Indies following the exit of Australian David Saker.Saker, who took over the job in December 2019, quit on Thursday citing personal reasons, a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) statement said. Club vs country debate: Sure a balance can be struck, says Sangakkara Vaas, who has been working as the fast bowling coach at SLC's high-performance centre, quit international cricket in 2009 having claimed 355 wickets from 111 Tests.Sri Lanka will play three Twenty20s, three ODIs and two Test matches - all behind closed doors in Antigua from March 3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.