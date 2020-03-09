Cricket Cricket Kusal Perera included for England Tests despite injury Sri Lanka named a 16-member squad, including two injured players, for the two-match Test series against England starting next week. PTI Colombo 09 March, 2020 21:33 IST Kusal Perera had taken a blow on his finger during the second T20I against West Indies. - AP Photo PTI Colombo 09 March, 2020 21:33 IST Sri Lanka on Monday named a 16-member squad, including two injured players, for the two-match Test series against England starting next week.Sri Lanka Cricket said Kusal Perera was included in the squad even though the injury-hit wicketkeeper may only be fit to play in about two weeks.Another injured player, Wanidu Hasaranga, was also included in the squad despite never having played at that level before.A replacement for Hasaranga will be named before the first Test against England on March 19 in Galle, the board said. The second Test is due to start on March 27 in Colombo.Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanindu Hasaranga. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos