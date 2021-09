T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka announces 15-member squad

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in October.

The decision was approved by Sri Lanka's Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa.

Dasun Shanaka is set to lead the former champion (2014), with Dhananjaya De Silva set to be his deputy. The side has also named four travelling reserves in Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, and Pulina Tharanga.

SQUAD Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva (vc), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga

