Nissanka back in Sri Lanka squad for Test series against Australia

Pathum Nissanka is back in the Sri Lanka squad for the Test series against Australia. The top-order batter has been added in the 18-member squad for the two Tests.

ALSO READ - Maxwell’s Test hopes on the rise

Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who hasn't played a single Test in his career so far, has also been included. The squad is otherwise the same as the one that was chosen for the recent tour of Bangladesh.

Nissanka missed the Bangladesh tour with back injury. Sri Lanka won the two-Test series there 1-0.

SQUAD Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk) Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Jeffrey Vandersay.