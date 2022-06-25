Cricket Cricket Nissanka back in Sri Lanka squad for Test series against Australia Batter Pathum Nissanka finds a spot in the 18-member squad for the two Tests against Australia. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 25 June, 2022 14:25 IST Because of a back injury, Pathum Nissanka was not part of the Sri Lanka squad for the tour of Bangladesh. - AFP Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 25 June, 2022 14:25 IST Pathum Nissanka is back in the Sri Lanka squad for the Test series against Australia. The top-order batter has been added in the 18-member squad for the two Tests.ALSO READ - Maxwell’s Test hopes on the riseLeg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who hasn't played a single Test in his career so far, has also been included. The squad is otherwise the same as the one that was chosen for the recent tour of Bangladesh.Nissanka missed the Bangladesh tour with back injury. Sri Lanka won the two-Test series there 1-0.SQUADDimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk) Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Jeffrey Vandersay.Schedule1st Test, Galle: June 29-July 3, 20222nd Test, Galle: July 9-July 12, 2022 Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :