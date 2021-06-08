Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka names 24-member squad for England tour Kusal Janith Perera will lead the 24-member Sri Lanka squad, which will play a ODI and T20I series against England. Team Sportstar Mumbai 08 June, 2021 17:57 IST Kusal Perera will lead Sri Lanka's 24-member squad. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Mumbai 08 June, 2021 17:57 IST Kusal Janith Perera will lead the 24-member Sri Lanka squad, which will play a ODI and T20I series against England.On Tuesday, Sri Lanka announced the squad for the series, even though the players' contract dispute remains unresolved. The players, including Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne and ODI skipper Kusal Perera, had refused to sign new contracts which offer lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives.READ: Sri Lanka to tour England despite contract rowThe players had criticised the "unfair and non-transparent" contracts in a statement last month but continued with their tour of Bangladesh for a three-match one-day series.Sri Lanka will play three ODIs and as many T20I in England. The limited-overs tour begins on June 23.The SquadKusal Janith Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.