Sri Lanka names 24-member squad for England tour

Kusal Janith Perera will lead the 24-member Sri Lanka squad, which will play a ODI and T20I series against England.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka announced the squad for the series, even though the players' contract dispute remains unresolved. The players, including Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne and ODI skipper Kusal Perera, had refused to sign new contracts which offer lower base salaries and more performance-based incentives.

The players had criticised the "unfair and non-transparent" contracts in a statement last month but continued with their tour of Bangladesh for a three-match one-day series.

Sri Lanka will play three ODIs and as many T20I in England. The limited-overs tour begins on June 23.