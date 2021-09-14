Lasith Malinga announces retirement from all formats

Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga announced retirement from all formats on Tuesday.

Malinga, 38, tweeted, "Hanging up my T20 shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come."

Malinga, who took a total of 546 wickets across all formats for Sri Lanka, had already retired from Test cricket in 2011 and ODIs in 2019 but continued to play T20Is for the national side.

"I am looking forward to help youngsters and guide them in the coming years," he said as he thanked his national team and all the franchises that he has played for, including IPL team Mumbai Indians.

"I want to give 100 per cent rest to my T20 shoes. While my shoes will rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest," a smiling Malinga added in the video.