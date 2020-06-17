Cricket Cricket Steve Waugh’s manager raises ₹1.5 lakh to help disabled cricketers An amount of ₹5,000 each has been granted to 30 cricketers under the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India. PTI Mumbai 17 June, 2020 14:40 IST Steve Waugh during his visit to Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in January, 2020. - Rajeev Bhatt PTI Mumbai 17 June, 2020 14:40 IST The manager of former Australia captain Steve Waugh has raised ₹1.5 lakh to help India’s physically challenged cricketers cope with financial difficulties brought upon them by the nationwide lockdown.Harley Medcalf took the initiative to help the disabled cricket players under PCCAI, the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) secretary Ravi Chauhan said on Wednesday.“When Medcalf came to know about the testing times of some of the disabled players of PCCAI, he decided to raise funds for these players. The efforts bore fruits and a sum of ₹1,50,000 was collected. This money was transferred to 30 most needy players of PCCAI,” said Chauhan.ALSO READ | Sportstar archives: Waugh opens up on best bowler he faced“An amount of ₹5,000 each have been granted to 30 disabled cricket players. This money has been directly transferred to their accounts,” added Chauhan.According to Chauhan, these players struggled to meet both ends.“Every help is God-send for these players and they will always be thankful for this,” added Chauhan.Waugh’s manager came to know about PCCAI when Waugh met these players earlier this year for a project. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos