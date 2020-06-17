Steve Waugh’s manager raises ₹1.5 lakh to help disabled cricketers

The manager of former Australia captain Steve Waugh has raised ₹1.5 lakh to help India’s physically challenged cricketers cope with financial difficulties brought upon them by the nationwide lockdown.

Harley Medcalf took the initiative to help the disabled cricket players under PCCAI, the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) secretary Ravi Chauhan said on Wednesday.

“When Medcalf came to know about the testing times of some of the disabled players of PCCAI, he decided to raise funds for these players. The efforts bore fruits and a sum of ₹1,50,000 was collected. This money was transferred to 30 most needy players of PCCAI,” said Chauhan.

ALSO READ | Sportstar archives: Waugh opens up on best bowler he faced

“An amount of ₹5,000 each have been granted to 30 disabled cricket players. This money has been directly transferred to their accounts,” added Chauhan.

According to Chauhan, these players struggled to meet both ends.

“Every help is God-send for these players and they will always be thankful for this,” added Chauhan.

Waugh’s manager came to know about PCCAI when Waugh met these players earlier this year for a project.