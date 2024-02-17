MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Stress fracture rules bowler Jamieson out for prolonged spell

The 29-year-old is not expected to play again until next summer, meaning he will miss New Zealand’s two-Test series against Australia when it starts later this month.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 08:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Kyle Jamieson.
File image of Kyle Jamieson. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Kyle Jamieson. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out for the rest of the season after scans revealed a stress fracture in his back, New Zealand Cricket announced on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is not expected to play again until next summer, meaning he will miss New Zealand’s two-Test series against Australia when it starts later this month.

“The last few days have been some of my most challenging but I am hugely grateful for the support I’ve received from my partner, family, teammates, support staff and medical professionals,” said Jamieson.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin withdraws due to family emergency

“I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer and at my age I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me.”

Jamieson had complained of back pain after New Zealand’s win over South Africa in their first Test earlier this month and did not play in the second Test.

The Black Caps won in Hamiltoin by seven wickets on Friday to complete a series victory.

Jamieson had surgery last year to treat an injury in the same location, but NZC say he will only require “rest and rehabilitation to give the injury the best chance to heal”.

Related Topics

New Zealand /

Kyle Jamieson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stress fracture rules bowler Jamieson out for prolonged spell
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG, Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: India looking for early wickets; Ashwin withdraws from match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Leader Inter eases to 4-0 win over bottom-placed Salernitana
    Reuters
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin withdraws due to family emergency
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alcaraz downs former ‘pirate’ in Buenos Aires opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Stress fracture rules bowler Jamieson out for prolonged spell
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG, Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: India looking for early wickets; Ashwin withdraws from match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin withdraws due to family emergency
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwin is a professor of spin bowling: Swann
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: ‘Not much difference in white and red-ball bowling,’ says Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stress fracture rules bowler Jamieson out for prolonged spell
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG, Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: India looking for early wickets; Ashwin withdraws from match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Leader Inter eases to 4-0 win over bottom-placed Salernitana
    Reuters
  4. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin withdraws due to family emergency
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alcaraz downs former ‘pirate’ in Buenos Aires opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment