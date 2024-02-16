MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin withdraws due to family emergency

Ashwin withdrew from the squad for the ongoing Test match between India and England in Rajkot due to a family emergency, the BCCI confirmed on Friday.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 22:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ravichandran Ashwin bowls on Day 2 of the 3rd Test between India and England.
Ravichandran Ashwin bowls on Day 2 of the 3rd Test between India and England. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Ravichandran Ashwin bowls on Day 2 of the 3rd Test between India and England. | Photo Credit: PTI

India bowler R. Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing Test match between India and England in Rajkot due to a family emergency, the BCCI confirmed on Friday.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin,” the statement said.

READ | He’s been with me through thick and thin: Ashwin dedicates 500th Test wicket to his father

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,” the statement from the board added.

The replacement for the off-spinner for the ongoing match was not announced. The 37-year-old, on Friday, during Day 2 of the Test, became only the second Indian bowler to record 500 wickets in the format.

England ended the second Day on 207 for two, trailing India by 238 runs. Ashwin picked the wicket of Zak Crawley.

