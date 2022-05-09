Cricket Cricket Sunil Chhetri interacts with cricketers from Plate teams at the NCA The cricketers from the northeast and the plate teams had a session with India's star footballer Sunil Chhetri at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Monday. Team Sportstar Mumbai 09 May, 2022 16:18 IST VVS Laxman and Sunil Chhetri at the National Cricket Academy on Monday. - BCCI Team Sportstar Mumbai 09 May, 2022 16:18 IST The cricketers from the northeast and the plate teams had a session with India's star footballer Sunil Chhetri at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Monday.Over the last few weeks, the plate teams have been having a camp at the NCA under the supervision of VVS Laxman. A few days ago, the session was attended by India coach Rahul Dravid, and on Monday, Chhetri had a long conversation with the players about various aspects.READ: Virat Kohli's IPL 2022 slump: Third golden duck increases concerns of form "It was very kind of @chetrishunil11 to interact with players from North East and Plate groups and share his expertise and experience. I am sure the interaction would have broadened their horizons. Thanks, Sunil, for taking off making their day! @BCCI #NCA," Laxman wrote on Twitter. Head Cricket, NCA - @VVSLaxman281 and Indian Football Captain and Legend - @chetrisunil11 interacting with the boys from North East and Plate Teams. pic.twitter.com/7Vp5k5kGLD— BCCI (@BCCI) May 9, 2022 Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :