Sunil Chhetri interacts with cricketers from Plate teams at the NCA

The cricketers from the northeast and the plate teams had a session with India's star footballer Sunil Chhetri at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Monday.

Over the last few weeks, the plate teams have been having a camp at the NCA under the supervision of VVS Laxman. A few days ago, the session was attended by India coach Rahul Dravid, and on Monday, Chhetri had a long conversation with the players about various aspects.

"It was very kind of @chetrishunil11 to interact with players from North East and Plate groups and share his expertise and experience. I am sure the interaction would have broadened their horizons. Thanks, Sunil, for taking off making their day! @BCCI #NCA," Laxman wrote on Twitter.