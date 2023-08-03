Former Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Sunil Dev passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.
He was 75 and is survived by his wife and children.
Dev also served on various BCCI subcommittees during his tenure as sports administrator.
However, Dev’s moment of glory came when he became the administrative manager of the Indian team that won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.
He also served as an administrative manager on India’s tour of South Africa in 1996 and the 2014 tour of England.
(With inputs from PTI)
Latest on Sportstar
- Chelsea’s Nkunku injures knee, Pochettino refuses to blame pitch
- Sunil Dev, manager of 2007 World T20-winning team, dies at 75
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Time to take us seriously, says Jamaica’s goalkeeper Spencer
- Khawaja fumes after Australia docked WTC points in Ashes series
- Watch: Pakistan hockey team stops practice after Azaan plays from nearby mosque
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE