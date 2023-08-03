MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunil Dev, manager of 2007 World T20-winning team, dies at 75

Sunil Dev served on various BCCI subcommittees during his tenure as sports administrator.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 12:02 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Former Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Sunil Dev passed away on Wednesday.
Former Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Sunil Dev passed away on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Former Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Sunil Dev passed away on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Sunil Dev passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

He was 75 and is survived by his wife and children.

Dev also served on various BCCI subcommittees during his tenure as sports administrator.

However, Dev’s moment of glory came when he became the administrative manager of the Indian team that won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

He also served as an administrative manager on India’s tour of South Africa in 1996 and the 2014 tour of England.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Indian cricket team

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea’s Nkunku injures knee, Pochettino refuses to blame pitch
    Reuters
  2. Sunil Dev, manager of 2007 World T20-winning team, dies at 75
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Time to take us seriously, says Jamaica’s goalkeeper Spencer
    AFP
  4. Khawaja fumes after Australia docked WTC points in Ashes series
    Reuters
  5. Watch: Pakistan hockey team stops practice after Azaan plays from nearby mosque
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sunil Dev, manager of 2007 World T20-winning team, dies at 75
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cheteshwar Pujara says why ‘scoring big’ had to develop into a habit in latest episode of Wednesdays with WV
    Team Sportstar
  3. Misbah-ul-Haq to head Pakistan’s Cricket Technical Committee
    PTI
  4. BCCI invites applications for Indian women’s team bowling and fielding coach positions
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea’s Nkunku injures knee, Pochettino refuses to blame pitch
    Reuters
  2. Sunil Dev, manager of 2007 World T20-winning team, dies at 75
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Time to take us seriously, says Jamaica’s goalkeeper Spencer
    AFP
  4. Khawaja fumes after Australia docked WTC points in Ashes series
    Reuters
  5. Watch: Pakistan hockey team stops practice after Azaan plays from nearby mosque
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment