Call to restore Sunil Gavaskar's two fixed seats at Wankhede

Ahead of Sunil Gavaskar’s 71st birthday on Friday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Apex Council member Nadeem Memon has requested the association to restore two fixed seats of the former India captain at the Wankhede Stadium.

At the time of his retirement, two fixed seats with Mr and Mrs Gavaskar’s names on it were allotted by the MCA at the Garware Pavilion to honour him.

However, during the renovation work at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the 2011 World Cup, those seats were not restored as the seating arrangement was changed to bucket seats.

“It was a gesture by the MCA to honour Gavaskar after he had retired from the game post his feats of becoming the highest Test run-scorer (10,122) and the first to score more than 10,000 runs in Test cricket. However, after the Wankhede was renovated and then reopened in 2011, his 'fixed' seats were not there,” Memon wrote in an email to MCA president Vijay Patil and the members of the Apex Council.

“I request the MCA president and all the MCA Apex council members to restore his two seats, by allotting him seats in the president's box of the stadium. It will be a fitting way to honour Gavaskar, who has brought so much name and fame to India and Mumbai cricket, on this special occasion," he added.

MCA officials told this publication that the matter could be discussed in the next Apex Council meeting.