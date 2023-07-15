Raina showcases his culinary skills in Amsterdam

We have had some excellent cooks in the Indian cricket team. From Sandeep Patil, an acknowledged expert who could comfortably cook for a gathering of 250 guests, to Sachin Tendulkar, who loved indulging in his love to make dishes in the kitchen of the team hotel on tours overseas. Patil even hosted a show with some of his illustrious colleagues appearing in various episodes. Some of the cricketers, Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, and Virender Sehwag, went on to launch restaurants too.

The ebullient Suresh Raina is the latest to give shape to his long-time dream of cooking and having a restaurant in his name.

Raina’s dream has come true in Amsterdam. “Opening my own Indian cuisine restaurant in Amsterdam was a decision that struck me with a combination of excitement, ambition, and a deep sense of connection. Amsterdam is renowned for its diverse and multicultural atmosphere. For years, it has been a city where my family and I escape to during our summer vacations, creating beautiful memories and experiencing the unique charm it has to offer. Over time, this enchanting city has become my second home, a place where I feel a deep sense of belonging and connection. By opening my restaurant in Amsterdam, I aspire to provide a home away from home for Indians settled here, a place where they can reconnect with their roots and experience the comfort of familiar flavors,” Raina told Sportstar.

The love for cooking has its roots in his hostel days in Lucknow when Raina even did laundry for the seniors. “Those were great days of learning. The love for cooking is a passion that has grown within me over the years. My fascination with cooking actually began during my hostel days. Living away from home and constantly being on the move for matches made me appreciate the importance of good food and its ability to bring people together. As time went on, my passion for cooking only grew stronger. I found solace in the kitchen, experimenting with different ingredients and creating my own recipes. Cooking became a way for me to unwind, express my creativity, and share moments of joy with friends and family. And now you can find me in the kitchen when I am not on the pitch!”

🌟 Get ready to experience the culinary magic infused with a touch of Suresh Raina himself! ✨ Raina is officially opening its doors soon, bringing you an unforgettable journey of flavors and spices. From authentic recipes to expertly crafted dishes, indulge in the richness of… pic.twitter.com/Yt4oFLEnhT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 5, 2023

There is a special lady who instilled the love for cooking in Raina. “Looking back I can’t help but reflect on the special role my mother played in shaping my love for food. While traveling to different countries exposed me to diverse cuisines, there was always a part of me that longed for the comforting taste of my mother’s cooking. Coming back home was always a treat for my taste buds as my mom would prepare different dishes, each filled with unmatched flavor and texture. Standing by her side, observing her cooking, I now proudly claim that my best recipes are all her magical creations.”

Raina was a sought-after man on tours with the Indian team. “During our training camps and tours, I would often take the opportunity to showcase my culinary skills and prepare meals for my teammates, because we all would miss `ghar ka khaana’ at some point. Even after all these years, whenever my teammates come over to my house, I always make it a point to cook for them and share my newest recipes. I have always enjoyed putting in the effort to create delicious and wholesome meals for my fellow cricketers.”

The restaurant, with a seating capacity of 180, has a trio of chefs – Sunil Kumar, Dinesh Singh and Omkar Singh - picked on the basis of their awesome experience in the field of cooking. Raina says, “Sunil is a delight with north Indian dishes. Dinesh works up magic with his flavours of Uttarakhand and Omkar steals your heart with his array of desserts.” The signature dish of the restaurant is “rajma chaawal and kadhi chaawal.”

Having decided to launch his restaurant in Amsterdam, Raina did not compromise on the infrastructure. “I took great care and consideration in assembling my team of chefs. It was a long process and indeed a fruitful one. I leveraged my extensive network in the culinary world to identify top-notch chefs with a deep understanding of Indian cuisine. I sought out chefs both local and international who had trained in renowned culinary institutes and had hands-on experience working in reputable Indian restaurants and shared immense love for Indian flavors. It required careful selection, collaboration, and a shared passion for creating an exceptional dining experience. I believe that the talented team I’ve assembled embodies the spirit of Indian culinary artistry, and I’m proud to have them by my side as we bring the rich flavors of India to Amsterdam.”

Raina’s future plans are ambitious. “They revolve around establishing and expanding Raina, giving people a place that they can always turn up to. I want to create an atmosphere that immerses guests in the rich tapestry of Indian traditions, both through the food and the ambiance. I plan to curate a diverse menu that showcases the regional specialties of India, like we’re soon going to have Kashmiri Food on the menu. Being a Kashmiri boy how could I possibly leave that behind? Moreover, I believe in providing a memorable dining experience to my guests, and customer satisfaction will always be my top priority.”

Would he cook for us on demand? “The dishes that I personally excel at cooking are Baigan Bharta, Kadhi Chawal, Rajma Chawal, and Chicken Butter Masala. These are some of my specialties and hold a special place in my heart as they remind me of the flavors and comfort of home. Will be happy to cook for my friends from the cricketing fraternity.”