India batter Suryakumar Yadav smashed his third T20I century in the third match against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday.

Suryakumar whipped up a 45-ball ton after walking into bat at 52 for two inside the PowerPlay. Suryakumar dominated in a 111-run stand for the third wicket with Shubman Gill by adding 77 runs off just 34 balls before the latter was dismissed on 46.

The 32-year-old then waltzed to the hundred-run mark in the 19th over with a single - his first century in the format at home. He finished unbeaten on 112 off just 51 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes, as India posted a daunting 228/5 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar, who had a sensational run as the leading T20I run-scorer in 2022 (1164 in 31 innings), smashed his maiden T20I ton against England in Nottingham in July last year.

Suryakumar then cracked an unbeaten 111 off 51 deliveries during India’s limited-overs tour to New Zealand last November.

Suryakumar is one of five batters to have three or more T20I centuries. Rohit Sharma leads the list with four centuries, followed by Suryakumar, Glenn Maxwell (3), Colin Munro (3) and Sabawoon Davizi (3). Suryakumar also joined Maxwell as the only batters to hit T20I centuries in three different countries.

Surya’s ton is also the second-fastest by an Indian - only behind Rohit Sharma’s 35 ball century against the same opponent in Indore in 2017.