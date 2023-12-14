MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar smacks fourth T20I century, equals Rohit Sharma feat

Suryakumar reached his hundred in 55 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 22:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Suryakumar Yadav in action.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Suryakumar Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India star Suryakumar Yadav scored his fourth T20I century and equaled Rohit Sharma’s feat during the 3rd T20I against South Africa played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Suryakumar reached his hundred in 55 balls with the help of seven fours and eight sixes; his second in 2023.

Rohit and Suryakumar are the only two Indians with four T20I hundreds; next best is KL Rahul with two centuries. Overall, only Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has hit four tons in the shortest format so far.

Follow | South Africa vs India LIVE

While at least one of Rohit and Maxwell’s century has come as an opener, Suryakumar is the only batter to have got all his centuries playing in the middle order.

He’s now the second Indian captain to hit T20I century as captain after Rohit Sharma, who has two to his name.

This is Suryakumar’s third T20I century outside India after Nottingham and Mount Maunganui. His other hundred came in Rajkot against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav

