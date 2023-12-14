MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: South Africa and India face off in series decider; live streaming info

SA vs IND: Follow for live score and updates from the third T20I between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Updated : Dec 14, 2023 19:22 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rinku Singh in action during the 2nd T20I against South Africa.
FILE PHOTO: Rinku Singh in action during the 2nd T20I against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Rinku Singh in action during the 2nd T20I against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

SA vs IND: Follow for live score and updates from the third T20I between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

  • December 14, 2023 19:22
    No Coetzee and Jansen in SA squad

    South Africa has released pacers Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen from the squad ahead of the third T20I. Lungi Ngidi is also not available due to injury. 

  • December 14, 2023 19:09
    Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa to be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

Related Topics

India /

South Africa

