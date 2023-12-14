MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND: Coetzee, Jansen unavailable for South Africa vs India 3rd T20I

South Africa will be without the service of the pace-bowling duo of Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee for its third and last T20I match of the series against India on Thursday.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 19:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Marco Jansen during the South Africa national men’s cricket team training session at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium
Marco Jansen during the South Africa national men’s cricket team training session at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium | Photo Credit: GALLO IMAGES/Getty Images
Marco Jansen during the South Africa national men's cricket team training session at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium | Photo Credit: GALLO IMAGES/Getty Images

South Africa will be without the service of the pace-bowling duo of Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee for its third and last T20I match of the series against India on Thursday.

LIVE BLOG - INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA 3RD T20

Jansen and Coetzee, who both played in South Africa’s five-wicket in the second T20, have been released so that they can take prepare for the Test series against India, set to start later this month.

According to reports, the duo will play in a domestic four-day game to fine tune their red ball game.

South Africa will play a two-match Test series against India, with the first one starting on Boxing Day.

