SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Jitesh Sharma becomes fifth Indian to get out hit wicket

Jitesh Sharma joined the list of Indian batters who got out hit wicket in T20Is during the 3rd T20I against South Africa played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

On the fifth ball of the 20th over, Jitesh tried went back too deep inside his crease to drive the ball but ended up hitting the stumps and was adjudged out.

Even though he managed to hit the ball perfectly but during the process, his heel had already taken the bails off.

He’s now the fifth Indian to get out hit wicket. Here’s the list of all the Indians he has joined.

1) KL Rahul in 2018 vs Sri Lanka

2) Harshal Patel in 2021 vs New Zealand

3) Hardik Pandya in 2022 vs England

4) Shreyas Iyer in 2022 vs New Zealand

5) Jitesh Sharma in 2023 vs South Africa