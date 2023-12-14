MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Jitesh Sharma becomes fifth Indian to get out hit wicket

On the fifth ball of the 20th over, Jitesh tried went back too deep inside his crease to drive the ball but ended up hitting the stumps and was adjudged out.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 22:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jitesh Sharma in action.
FILE PHOTO: Jitesh Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jitesh Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jitesh Sharma joined the list of Indian batters who got out hit wicket in T20Is during the 3rd T20I against South Africa played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

On the fifth ball of the 20th over, Jitesh tried went back too deep inside his crease to drive the ball but ended up hitting the stumps and was adjudged out.

Even though he managed to hit the ball perfectly but during the process, his heel had already taken the bails off.

Follow | South Africa vs India LIVE

He’s now the fifth Indian to get out hit wicket. Here’s the list of all the Indians he has joined.

1) KL Rahul in 2018 vs Sri Lanka

2) Harshal Patel in 2021 vs New Zealand

3) Hardik Pandya in 2022 vs England

4) Shreyas Iyer in 2022 vs New Zealand

5) Jitesh Sharma in 2023 vs South Africa

Related Topics

Jitesh Sharma /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Jitesh Sharma becomes fifth Indian to get out hit wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar hundred guides India to 201/7 in 20 overs vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A preview: Inter battles defensive woes ahead of Lazio clash
    Reuters
  4. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar smacks fourth T20I century, equals Rohit Sharma feat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, PFC 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos’ penalty hands Tuskers a hard fought win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Jitesh Sharma becomes fifth Indian to get out hit wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar smacks fourth T20I century, equals Rohit Sharma feat
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Captain Deepak Hooda’s colossal 180 takes Rajasthan to final
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. IND-A vs SA-A: I loved the extra bounce, says Pradosh Ranjan Paul after dream debut for India A
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Deepak Hooda records his highest List A score in VHT semifinal versus Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Jitesh Sharma becomes fifth Indian to get out hit wicket
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar hundred guides India to 201/7 in 20 overs vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A preview: Inter battles defensive woes ahead of Lazio clash
    Reuters
  4. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar smacks fourth T20I century, equals Rohit Sharma feat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, PFC 0-1 KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos’ penalty hands Tuskers a hard fought win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment