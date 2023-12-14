MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav injures ankle while fielding; Jadeja takes over captaincy duties

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was forced off the field during his side’s third T20I match against South Africa on Thursday, after he twisted his ankle while fielding.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 23:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav in action.
File - Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK
infoIcon

File - Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was forced off the field during his side’s third T20I match against South Africa on Thursday, after he twisted his ankle while fielding.

LIVE BLOG - INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA 3RD T20

The injury happened in the third over of South Africa’s chase, after Proteas opening batter Reeza Hendricks chipped one over the infield. Suryakumar chased down the ball, but hurt his ankle while throwing the ball back to the pitch.

The Indian skipper was soon attended to by the team physio and was later moved to the team dug out. His deputy, Ravindra Jadeja took over the captaincy duties.

Suryakumar had earlier starred for his side with the bat, scoring his fourth T20I hundred in an innings glittered with his trademark inventive strokes.

