Suryakumar Yadav undergoes sports hernia surgery

Suryakumar Yadav has successfully undergone a sports hernia surgery and is expected to be back in action soon, the India batter confirmed on Wednesday.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 21:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Suryakumar Yadav.
File image of Suryakumar Yadav. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File image of Suryakumar Yadav. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Suryakumar posted a picture on social media platform X, with a caption saying "Surgery done"

Suryakumar posted a picture on social media platform X, with a caption saying “Surgery done”

“I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon,” he further added.

The 30-year-old also underwent an ankle surgery for an injury he suffered during the third T20i against South Africa in Johannesburg, which ruled him out of the ongoing series against Afghanistan.

More to follow..

Suryakumar Yadav

