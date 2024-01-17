Suryakumar Yadav undergoes sports hernia surgery

Suryakumar Yadav has successfully undergone a sports hernia surgery and is expected to be back in action soon, the India batter confirmed on Wednesday.

Suryakumar posted a picture on social media platform X, with a caption saying “Surgery done”

“I want to thank everyone for their concerns and well wishes for my health, and I am happy to tell you all that I will be back very soon,” he further added.

The 30-year-old also underwent an ankle surgery for an injury he suffered during the third T20i against South Africa in Johannesburg, which ruled him out of the ongoing series against Afghanistan.

