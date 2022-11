Punjab takes on Himachal Pradesh in the first semifinal at 11:00 AM while Mumbai faces Vidarbha at 4:30 PM in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy semifinals at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, Semifinal 1 Live Streaming Info, Telecast Details

Star Sports Network will telecast will Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh Semifinal 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh Semifinal 1 of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains(w), Sumeet Verma, Nitin Sharma, Akash Vasisht, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rishi Dhawan(c), Ekant Sen, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Gurvinder Singh, Amit Kumar, Raghav Dhawan, Ankush Bedi, Abhimanyu Rana, Vinay Galetiya, Ayush Jamwal, Shubham Arora, Digvijay Rangi, Sidharth Sharma

Punjab Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Mandeep Singh(c), Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmol Malhotra, Ashwani Kumar, Nehal Wadhera, Pukhraj Mann, Gaurav Chaudhary

Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Semifinal 2, Live Streaming Info

Star Sports Network will telecast will Mumbai vs Vidarbha Semifinal 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream Mumbai vs Vidarbha Semifinal 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wadkar(c), Apoorv Wankhade, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wakhare, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Kapse, Sooraj Rai, Aman Mokhade

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sairaj Patil, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Aman Hakim Khan, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pruthvipal Solanki, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore