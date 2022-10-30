Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Pre-Quarterfinals: Punjab vs Haryana, Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh at 11 AM

Follow for all live updates from the pre-quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy happening in Kolkata.

PREVIEW

Some close contests are expected over the next week as the knockout stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins at the Eden Gardens, the Jadavpur University ground and the 22 Yards ground here from Sunday.

The group stage was highly competitive cricket, which was evident from two top-place finishers, Delhi in Group B and Bengal in Group D, gathering identical points as the second-placed sides in their respective groups.

With the competition becoming more intense in the knockout stage, one may see the use of the ‘impact player’ more often.

While Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal has been replaced with Rohan Patil, Bengal seamer Ishan Porel is said to be ‘indisposed.’

Nevertheless, one will see several stars including Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey in action.

The elimination phase will start from the pre-quarterfinal matches with Punjab taking on Haryana, Vidarbha meeting Chhattisgarh and Kerala facing Saurashtra on Sunday.

The winners of these engagements will clash with direct qualifiers Mumbai, Delhi and Karnataka in the last-eight on Tuesday. Host Bengal will lock horns with Himachal Pradesh in the other quarterfinal.

The semifinals will be held on November 3 and the final on November 5.

SCHEDULE FOR SUNDAY (OCTOBER 30) Punjab vs Haryana - 11 AM at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh - 11 AM at Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata Kerala vs Saurashtra - 4:30 PM at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

SMAT KNOCKOUT STAGE EXPLAINED

11 teams have advanced to the knockout stages. The tournament will have three pre-quarterfinals, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

Group winners from the five groups have directly advanced to the quarterfinals. These teams are Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Bengal. For the remaining three places, pre-quarterfinal matches will be played between six teams.

The 2nd-placed teams from the five groups have qualified for the pre-quarters. Vidarbha, Punjab, Kerala, Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh are through to this stage.

The last place in the pre-quarterfinals was sealed by the best 3rd placed team out off all the groups - Haryana, with 20 points and a net run rate of +1.214, from Group C.

The winners from the three pre-quarterfinals will advance to quarterfinals one, two, and three, respectively.

Here are the fixtures for the quarterfinals, to be played on November 1:

QF 1 - Karnataka vs Winner of Pre QF 1 QF 2 - Mumbai vs Winner of Pre QF 2 QF 3 - Delhi vs Winner of Pre QF 3 QF 4 - Himachal Pradesh vs Bengal

The semifinals will be played on November 3, while the final will be held on November 5. All knockout matches will be played in Kolkata.