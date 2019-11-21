Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Dhruv Shorey guides Delhi to big win against Maharashtra

Delhi made a strong start in the Super League phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a comprehensive 77-run win over Maharashtra at the CB Patel stadium on Thursday.

Riding on skipper Dhruv Shorey's unbeaten 48, Delhi put up 167-5. He was ably backed by Himmat Singh, who slammed a 16-ball 32 with three sixes. On a wicket that had turn and bounce, Nitish Rana, too, made his presence felt as he picked up four wickets with his off-spin in addition to his contribution of 21 with the bat.

In reply, Maharashtra’s chase never got going and the side was bowled out for just 90.

Only opener Ruturaj Gaikwad showed some fight with a valiant 42 (32b, 4x4, 1x6) but he struggled for support from the other end. Delhi’s fielding was top notch, with some brilliant relay catches in the deep in addition to two run-outs including the crucial one of Kedar Jadhav.

Earlier, opener Shikhar Dhawan started well for Delhi with a six in the first over off Azim Kazi. He topped that up with two boundaries off pacer Digvijay Deshmukh through point. Fellow opener Hiten Dalal too looked good as the duo got 44 runs for the opening wicket. However, Deshmukh removed Dalal -- who was caught at midwicket -- before off-spinner Shamshuzama Kazi dismissed Dhawan for 24. The India opener was caught behind trying to go for a reverse sweep.

Delhi was soon reeling at 68-3, with Anuj Rawat too caught behind. It was then, Shorey and Nitish Rana stepped up. While Shorey looked aggressive with a six and a four, Rana hit a couple of sixes in his 18-ball 21 knock.

Himmat Singh, who joined Shorey after Rana’s exit, gave the innings some momentum scoring at a strike rate of 200 in a knock that included two fours and three sixes. With the two holding fort, Delhi posted a competitive total.