Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shrijith stars in Karnataka win, Punjab beats UP

K.L. Shrijith made it a debut to remember, starring in Karnataka’s 43-run victory over Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on the opening day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 Trophy at Alur (1) ground here on Sunday.

Shrijith hit three sixes and a four to score a crucial unbeaten 48 off 31 deliveries to take Karnataka to a respectable 150 for five. In reply, J&K stumbled to 107 all out.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shrijith rescued Karnataka with a 65-run fifth-wicket stand alongside Aniruddha Joshi (29, 26b, 3x4). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Devdutt Padikkal (18, 17b, 3x4) flattered to deceive, while skipper Karun Nair made a 21-ball 27.

The J&K batting line-up could not get going, leading the visitor to fall well short of the target. Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna (3/34) finished as the most successful bowler. He was supported well by A. Mithun, J. Suchith and K. Gowtham - all of whom picked up two wickets each.

At Alur (2), Punjab edged out Uttar Pradesh by 11 runs in a low-scoring affair. Suresh Raina, playing his first match since the 2019 IPL, made a steady unbeaten 50-ball 56, but it was not enough to help Uttar Pradesh overhaul a small 135-run target.

Punjab was well served by cousins Prabhsimran Singh (43, 41b, 4x4, 1x6) and Anmolpreet Singh (35, 27b, 2x4, 2x6). Uttar Pradesh seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, making a comeback from a thigh injury,scalped three wickets.