T20 World Cup, 33 days to go: Top moments - NZ plays two super overs vs SL, WI and loses both

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 33 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

September 27 and October 1, 2012- NZ plays two super overs vs SL, WI - loses both

NEW ZEALAND VS SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in the Super Over of a cracker of a game that set the stage for the beginning of the Super Eight phase of the World T20 tournament.

At the end of 20 overs, both sides were tied on 174. Batting first in the Super Over, Sri Lanka, which failed to hit a boundary and lost the wicket of Mahela Jayawardene, managed 13 thanks to Tim Southee who conceded three wides.

In reply, New Zealand was restricted to just eight with Lasith Malinga conceding a miserly four runs.

Earlier, after losing the toss, Sri Lanka dropped top-scorer Rob Nicol on six before the opener went on to make a fine half-century. A few decent partnerships at the top of the order took New Zealand to its highest score against Sri Lanka in a T20 game.

Nicol (58, 40b, 3x4, 4x6) put on 57 for the opening wicket with Martin Guptill — who became one of three batsmen to make a fifth consecutive score of 30 plus — 42 with Brendon McCullum for the second wicket and 38 with Ross Taylor for the third.

Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor soon perished trying to quicken the pace of scoring, and the late middle-order lacked application. After Taylor departed, the remaining batsmen scored 6, 3, 8 (not out) and 4. Taylor paid a high price for throwing the ball to off-spinner Nathan McCullum at the start of the Sri Lankan innings. His first over cost 17 and gave the Lankan openers Jayawardene and Dilshan the momentum.

The sequence from the first five overs read 17, 3, 11, 12 and 19 as Sri Lanka posted the fastest 50 of the tournament (in 4.1 overs) and the highest Power Play score (68).With Dilshan in roaring form, the host was breezing through.

An unfortunate run-out cut short Dilshan’s stay at the crease, but at 161 for four, almost everyone expected SriLanka to sail through. It had never managed to chase a target at home in six previous matches, and came within one run of victory.

Akila Dananjaya had a dream debut as Sri Lanka’s youngest to play T20, with the crucial wickets of Nicol and Guptill.

NEW ZEALAND VS WEST INDIES

The difference between almost winning and actually winning a match is that the former doesn’t count.

New Zealand nearly won two of the three matches it played in the Super Eight stage of the ICC World Twenty20, but will take the flight home after it lost a second time in a Super Over.

New Zealand had to beat West Indies to remain in contention for the semifinals. After the scores were tied at 139, New Zealand set West Indies a total of 17 to get in the Super Over.

Chris Gayle hit the Super Over’s first ball from Tim Southee — a no-ball — over long off to set the tempo. Marlon Samuels, who came in with Gayle, got his place in the sun when he hit Southee’s fifth ball on to the stands to signal a West Indian win.

In between the duo ran three singles, one two and was gifted a wide ball as well. It would not have been this close had West Indies fielded better. In the last over, New Zealand needed 14 and captain Darren Sammy handed the ball to Samuels.

He started with a wide delivery to Kiwi skipper Ross Taylor. A yorker next saw Taylor play it back to Samuels. A misfield off the next ball at short fine leg allowed Taylor a brace.

He drove the next ball to long on for another two. A six over long leg left the team needing 3 from 2 balls. Taylor preferred to take a single off the penultimate ball and left new batsman Doug Bracewell to score two for victory. He managed one and was out attempting the second to set up the Super Over.

New Zealand’s reply began badly with Rob Nicol missing the line to be caught in front by Ravi Rampaul. Like the West Indian batting earlier, New Zealand too did not build a partnership and its best effort was 33.

It was left to Taylor to bring in some well-directed aggression interspersed with sensible running between the wickets.

Earlier, put into bat, West Indies was bowled out in a T20 game for the first time. West Indies put up its highest Power Play score (60 runs) but lost two wickets inside the first six overs.

The first to get out was Johnson Charles, who looked confident and had hit two boundaries. He punched a good length delivery back to bowler Bracewell, who took a regulation catch.

Andre Russell, promoted up, was middling every ball but unfortunately shuffled across to a Bracewell delivery and picked the fielder at short fine leg. Just when consolidation was required, Gayle’s edginess let him down.

Southee, who bowled exceptionally well, bowled one short of a good length on the off. A tentative Gayle’s bat was hanging around the region. As the ball nipped away, it took the edge and Brendon McCullum completed the catch.

Then Nathan McCullum was in action. Marlon Samuels hit him straight down the ground but only saw Southee complete the catch at long-on. Next to go was Darren Bravo, after he missed an attempt to run down McCullum to third man and the ball hit the stumps.

Sammy then tried to force the pace but his hit off Southee went straight to Franklin at deep midwicket. New Zealand went into the match without Daniel Vettori, who missed due to a sore left Achilles.

Bracewell was preferred over Kane Williamson and a fit Jacob Oram returned. West Indies made the expected change of preferring a spinner over a paceman — Fidel Edwards making way for Samuel Badree.