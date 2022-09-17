T20 World Cup, 29 days to go: Top moments - Netherlands chases 190 in 13.5 overs to beat Ireland and qualify for Super 10s

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 29 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

March 21 - Netherlands chases 190 in 13.5 overs to beat Ireland and qualify for Super 10s

The Netherlands smashed the record for most sixes in an innings on its way to upsetting Ireland in Sylhet on Friday, romping into the Super-10 stage in the ICC World Twenty20.

Wesley Barresi hit Tim Murtagh over mid-wicket for the 19th six of the innings to seal an emphatic six- wicket win as the Netherlands chased down a daunting 190-run target in just 13.5 overs.

Its big victory means the Netherlands qualifies for the Super-10 from Group B at the expense of more fancied Zimbabwe and Ireland.

The Netherlands joins Group One in the next round. In all 30 sixes were hit in the match beating the previous record of 24 set by New Zealand and India at Christchurch in 2009.

Australia previously held the record for most sixes in a Twenty20 innings with 18, smashed against England at Southampton last year.

The Netherlands needed to reach the target in 14.2 overs and it owed its exhilarating chase to a fiery 23-ball 63 by opener Stephan Myburgh, 15-ball 45 by Tom Cooper and an unbeaten 22-ball 40 by Barresi.

The defeat was a heartbreak for Ireland which beat Zimbabwe in its opening match but it failed to stop the rampaging Dutch led by Myburgh.

The Netherlands goes through Myburgh was in a punishing mood as he smashed three 6s in off-spinner Andy McBrine’s second over of the innings and then as many sixes and one boundary in one Alex Cusack’s over.

Ireland had raced to its second highest Twenty20 total of 189 for four with Andrew Poynter hitting a 38-ball 57 while Kevin O’Brien knocked a whirlwind 16-ball 42 to punish a hapless Dutch attack.

Scoreboard Ireland 189 for four in 20 overs (A. Poynter 57, W. Porterfield 47, K. O’Brien 42 n,o., Ahsan Malik two for 26) lost to the Netherlands 193 for four in 13.5 overs (S. Myburgh 63, T. Cooper 45, A. Barresi 40 n.o.)

Originally published in The Hindu on March 22, 2014