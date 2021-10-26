T20 World Cup 2021: Defeat against Afghanistan a level check for Scotland - Coetzer

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer says his players will not lock themselves up in separate rooms to mourn the heavy defeat against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup, but rather shrug it off together.

“Belief among the players is key. It’s not like we’ll be locked up in separate rooms. We’ll come together in the hotel. We have to keep moving forward,” Coetzer said at the post-match presentation after the 130-run defeat.

“Clearly not one of our better days. We have been playing some good cricket to get here, but sometimes things don’t go to plan. This was against a very good Afghanistan team on a potentially tricky pitch, we have to give them credit and some good ones from our guys too.

“Mark Watt was really good. We fought hard in the field. It’s just a level check to see where our standards are. We’ll be better for it in the next game. We have a great bunch of players and belief in the side.”

‘Really nice team’

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said everything had gone to plan for his side. “This was our plan, to bat first and put a big score (190 for 4). Our openers started really well, finished the Powerplay with a good score and then Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran rotated the strike really well,” he said.

Commenting on the chief wicket-takers Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, he said, “Everyone knows Rashid and Mujeeb are among the best in the world. It’s a really nice team and hopefully we’ll keep winning. It was Mujeeb’s first game in T20 World Cup and he got the Man of the Match, it’s fantastic.”

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was adjudged Player-of-the-Match for his five-wicket haul.

“Congratulations to our nation and it’s my first Player of the Match in a World Cup. The people supporting us here gave me a lot of positive energy. Fans have been supporting us and that’s one reason we’ve played well,” he said.