Cricket Cricket T20 World Cup complete schedule, full match time table, timings, venues and date T20 World Cup 2021 schedule: Here's the complete T20 World Cup match schedule, venue, date and timings. Team Sportstar 17 August, 2021 10:34 IST India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group for the T20 World Cup in UAE. - FILE PHOTO/REUTERS Team Sportstar 17 August, 2021 10:34 IST India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. According to the fixture released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Virat Kohli-led side will play New Zealand and Afghanistan on October 31 and November 3 respectively. It's last league game will be against the top-ranked side from Group B on November 5 and second-placed side from Group A on November 8.The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between host Oman and Papua New Guinea at 2pm local time on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 6 pm. Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage, beginning on October 23.READ: India, Pakistan placed in same groupThe Super12 stage will get underway in Abu Dhabi with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.This will be the first T20 World Cup since 2016 when West Indies beat England in the final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.(ALL TIMES IN IST)Round 1 qualifiersOct. 17 -- Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat (7:30 pm)Oct. 18 --Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)Oct. 19 --Scotland v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat (7:30 pm)Oct. 20 --Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)Oct. 21 --Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Oman v Scotland, Muscat (7:30 pm)Oct. 22 -- Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah (7:30 pm)Super 12Group 1 fixturesOct. 23 - Australia vs South Africa 3:30 pm Abu DhabiOct. 23 – England vs West Indies 7:30 pm DubaiOct. 24 – A1 vs B2 3:30 pm SharjahOct. 26 – South Africa vs West Indies – 3:30 pm DubaiOct. 27 – England vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu DhabiOct. 28 – Australia vs A1 – 7:30 pm DubaiOct. 29 – West Indies vs B2 – 3:30 pm SharjahOct. 30 – South Africa vs A1 – 3:30 pm SharjahOct. 30 – England vs Australia – 7:30 pm DubaiNov. 1 – England vs A1 – 7:30 pm SharjahNov. 2 – South Africa vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 4 – Australia vs B2 – 3:30 pm DubaiNov. 4 – West Indies vs A1 – 7:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 6 – Australia vs West Indies – 3:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 6 – England vs South Africa – 7:30 pm SharjahGroup 2 fixturesOct. 24 - India vs Pakistan 7:30 pm DubaiOct. 25 – Afghanistan vs B1 7:30 pm SharjahOct. 26 – Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 pm SharjahOct. 27 – B1 vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu DhabiOct. 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:30 pm DubaiOct. 31 – Afghanistan vs A2 – 3:30 pm Abu DhabiOct. 31 – India vs New Zealand – 7:30 pm DubaiNov. 2 – Pakistan vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 3 – New Zealand vs B1 – 3:30 pm DubaiNov. 3 – India vs Afghanistan – 7:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 5 – New Zealand vs A2 – 3:30 pm SharjahNov. 5 – India vs B1 – 7:30 pm DuhaiNov. 7 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 3:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 7 – Pakistan vs B1 – 7:30 pm SharjahNov. 8 – India vs A2 – 7:30 pm Dubai