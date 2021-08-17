Cricket

T20 World Cup complete schedule, full match time table, timings, venues and date

17 August, 2021 10:34 IST

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group for the T20 World Cup in UAE.   -  FILE PHOTO/REUTERS

India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. According to the fixture released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Virat Kohli-led side will play New Zealand and Afghanistan on October 31 and November 3 respectively. It's last league game will be against the top-ranked side from Group B on November 5 and second-placed side from Group A on November 8.

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between host Oman and Papua New Guinea at 2pm local time on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 6 pm. 

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage, beginning on October 23.

READ: India, Pakistan placed in same group

The Super12 stage will get underway in Abu Dhabi with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

This will be the first T20 World Cup since 2016 when West Indies beat England in the final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

(ALL TIMES IN IST)

Round 1 qualifiers

Oct. 17 -- Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat (7:30 pm)

Oct. 18 --Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

Oct. 19 --Scotland v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat (7:30 pm)

Oct. 20 --Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

Oct. 21 --Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Oman v Scotland, Muscat (7:30 pm)

Oct. 22 -- Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah (7:30 pm)

Super 12

Group 1 fixtures

Oct. 23 - Australia vs South Africa 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 23 – England vs West Indies 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 24 – A1 vs B2 3:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 26 – South Africa vs West Indies – 3:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 27 – England vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 28 – Australia vs A1 – 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 29 – West Indies vs B2 – 3:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 30 – South Africa vs A1 – 3:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 30 – England vs Australia – 7:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 1 – England vs A1 – 7:30 pm Sharjah

Nov. 2 – South Africa vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 4 – Australia vs B2 – 3:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 4 – West Indies vs A1 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 6 – Australia vs West Indies – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 6 – England vs South Africa – 7:30 pm Sharjah

Group 2 fixtures

Oct. 24 - India vs Pakistan 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 25 – Afghanistan vs B1 7:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 26 – Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 27 – B1 vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 31 – Afghanistan vs A2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 31 – India vs New Zealand – 7:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 2 – Pakistan vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 3 – New Zealand vs B1 – 3:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 3 – India vs Afghanistan – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 5 – New Zealand vs A2 – 3:30 pm Sharjah

Nov. 5 – India vs B1 – 7:30 pm Duhai

Nov. 7 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 7 – Pakistan vs B1 – 7:30 pm Sharjah

Nov. 8 – India vs A2 – 7:30 pm Dubai

 

