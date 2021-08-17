T20 World Cup complete schedule, full match time table, timings, venues and date

India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. According to the fixture released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Virat Kohli-led side will play New Zealand and Afghanistan on October 31 and November 3 respectively. It's last league game will be against the top-ranked side from Group B on November 5 and second-placed side from Group A on November 8.

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between host Oman and Papua New Guinea at 2pm local time on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 6 pm.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage, beginning on October 23.

READ: India, Pakistan placed in same group

The Super12 stage will get underway in Abu Dhabi with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

This will be the first T20 World Cup since 2016 when West Indies beat England in the final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.