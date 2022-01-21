Cricket Cricket India T20 World Cup 2022 full schedule, match time table, timings, date and venues India T20 World Cup 2022 full schedule: The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against arch rival Pakistan. Team Sportstar 21 January, 2022 09:28 IST India and Pakistan haven’t played outside ICC tournaments since 2012-13. - AP Team Sportstar 21 January, 2022 09:28 IST The fixture list for the 2022 T20 World Cup that was announced on Friday. The tournament begins on October 16, with Sri Lanka facing Namibia in Geelong before the Super 12 gets underway on October 22 in Sydney.India will take on Pakistan at the MCG on October 23. T20 World Cup 2022 full schedule, match time table, timings, date and venues Australia won the title for the first time last November when they beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai. Mitchell Marsh was Player of the Match for his unbeaten 77 off 50 balls.Here's the complete list of all India matchesAll timings in ISTOct. 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30pm - MCG, MelbourneOct. 27: India vs A2 - 12:30pm - SCG, SydneyOct. 30: India vs South Africa - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, PerthNov. 2: India vs Bangladesh - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, AdelaideNov. 6: India vs B1 - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :