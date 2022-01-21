Cricket

India T20 World Cup 2022 full schedule, match time table, timings, date and venues

India T20 World Cup 2022 full schedule: The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against arch rival Pakistan.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 January, 2022 09:28 IST

India and Pakistan haven’t played outside ICC tournaments since 2012-13.   -  AP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 January, 2022 09:28 IST

The fixture list for the 2022 T20 World Cup that was announced on Friday. The tournament begins on October 16, with Sri Lanka facing Namibia in Geelong before the Super 12 gets underway on October 22 in Sydney.

India will take on Pakistan at the MCG on October 23.

 

T20 World Cup 2022 full schedule, match time table, timings, date and venues  

Australia won the title for the first time last November when they beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai. Mitchell Marsh was Player of the Match for his unbeaten 77 off 50 balls.

Here's the complete list of all India matches

All timings in IST

Oct. 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 27: India vs A2 - 12:30pm - SCG, Sydney

Oct. 30: India vs South Africa - 4:30pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

Nov. 2: India vs Bangladesh - 1:30pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 6: India vs B1 - 1:30pm - MCG, Melbourne

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App