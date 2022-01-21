India T20 World Cup 2022 full schedule, match time table, timings, date and venues

The fixture list for the 2022 T20 World Cup that was announced on Friday. The tournament begins on October 16, with Sri Lanka facing Namibia in Geelong before the Super 12 gets underway on October 22 in Sydney.

India will take on Pakistan at the MCG on October 23.

Australia won the title for the first time last November when they beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Dubai. Mitchell Marsh was Player of the Match for his unbeaten 77 off 50 balls.

Here's the complete list of all India matches