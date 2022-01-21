T20 World Cup 2022 full schedule, match time table, timings, venues and date

India will begin its ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

According to the fixture released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Rohit Sharma-led side is set to face the runner-up of Group A and South Africa on October 27 and October 30 respectively. Its last league games will be against Bangladesh on November 2 and the winner of Group B on November 6.

The tournament follows the same format as the 2021 edition where Australia emerged victorious, beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai in November. Forty-five matches will be played with 16 teams in contention for the silverware across seven venues - Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group A match between Sri Lanka and Namibia at 3pm local time on October 16, with two qualifiers who are yet to be determined clashing in the second match.

Group B comprising West Indies, Scotland and two other qualifiers will be in action in the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 21. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage, beginning on October 22.

Super 12s and Knockouts

The Super12 stage will get underway with a top-billing clash between the 2021 finalists Australia and New Zealand who are placed in Group 1 alongside England and Afghanistan.

This will be the first T20 World Cup to be held in Australia and the first men's ICC tournament in the country since the 2015 ODI World Cup.

The Super 12s will conclude on November 6. The first semifinal will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9, followed by the second semifinal in Adelaide the next day.

Melbourne will host the final on November 13.