T20 World Cup Africa qualifier points table: Namibia qualifies for T20 WC 2024; Uganda, Zimbabwe, Kenya battle for last spot

The T20 World Cup Africa qualifier regional final began on November 22 and is slated to finish on November 30 in Windhoek, with teams competing for the last two spots in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

Seven teams - host Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Nigeria and Tanzania - made it to the final round of the continental tournament.

Namibia secured its birth in the 2024 T20 World Cup after winning its first five games in the qualifier tournament. Namibia will be featuring in its third successive T20 World Cup, following the 2021 and 2022 editions. In the 2021 World Cup, the Eagles also made it to the Super 12 stage.

Meanwhile, with two rounds to go, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Nigeria are in contention to grab the last spot.

The upcoming edition, the ninth of the men’s T20 World Cup since 2007, will be hosting 20 teams for the first time in the West Indies and the United States of America. The teams will be separated into five teams of four groups with the top two from each group qualifying for the Super 8s.

Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago, will host games along with three venues in the USA – Dallas, Florida and New York.

The final of the 2024 T20 World Cup is slated for June 30, 2024.

T20 World Cup Africa regional final points table

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost NR NRR Points 1 Namibia (Q) 5 5 0 0 +2.643 10 2 Uganda 4 3 1 0 +0.503 6 3 Kenya 4 3 1 0 +0.481 6 4 Zimbabwe 4 2 2 0 +2.276 4 5 Nigeria 4 1 2 1 −0.195 3 6 Rwanda (E) 4 0 3 1 −4.580 1 7 Tanzania (E) 5 0 5 0 −2.405 0