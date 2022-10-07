T20 World Cup, 9 days to go: England bowls out West Indies for 55, registers six-wicket win

West Indies was bowled out for 55, its lowest score in a T20 World Cup, against England in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup on October 23, 2021.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Adil Rashid spun a web around the West Indies batsmen as the spinner starred with a four-wicket haul with Tymal Mills and Moeen Ali sharing four wickets among themselves.

West Indies was off to a disastrous start as it lost Evin Lewis ealry with Chris Woakes providing an early breakthrough. Moeen Ali then dismissed Lendl Simmons as West Indies lost four wickets inside the PowerPlay.

Chris Gayle was the highest run-getter with a run-a-ball 13 as the rest collapsed with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran walking back in single digits.

West Indies had depth in its batting line-up but the big-hitters failed to lit fireworks in Dubai as England bowled them out for 55 in just 14.2 overs.

England in reply, suffered an early jolty as Ravi Rampaul dismissed Jason Roy. Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone departed in quick succession. However, Jos Buttler with a 22-ball 24 helped England chase down the total in 8.2 overs with six wickets remaining.

Brief Scores: West Indies 55 all out (Chris Gayle 13, Adil Rashid 4/2, Moeen Ali 2/17, Tymal Mills 2/17) lost to England 56/4 in 8.2 overs (Jos Buttler 24 not out, Akeal Hosein 2/24) by six wickets.