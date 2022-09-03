Cricket

T20 World Cup, 43 days to go: Top moments - Netherlands stuns England at Lord’s

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 43 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022. 

Team Sportstar
03 September, 2022 07:07 IST
June 5, 2009 T20 World Cup: Netherlands tames England

The Netherlands enjoyed its greatest day in international cricket as it stunningly beat host England by four wickets in the opening match of the ICC World Twenty20 here at Lord’s on Friday.

Rain forced the opening ceremony to be abandoned and the start delayed by 20 minutes. Netherlands captain Jeroen Smits won the toss and decided to field in damp, murky conditions.

The decision initially backfired as Bopara and Wright put on 102 for the first wicket. However, England’s other batsmen struggled to hit boundaries

England posted 162 for five aafter Luke Wright struck 71 off 49 balls and Ravi Bopara 46 off 34, but the Dutch produced a respectable display in the field at Lord’s.

The Dutch run chase

The Dutch needed seven off the last over. They scrambled a single off the first ball when Broad missed with an underarm throw at the stumps.

Next ball Broad had another chance but the diving quick knocked the stumps down with his hand rather than the ball to leave the Dutch needing five off four with Ryan ten Doeschate on strike.

Broad then dropped a caught and bowled chance off the next ball which again yielded a single. This left the target at four runs off three balls.

Three off two became two off one with Schiferli on strike. Bowler Stuart Broad missed a shy at the stumps which saw the minnows to a total of 163 for six in reply to England’s 162 for five.

Dutch captain Jeroen Smits said: ‘‘It’s really unbelievable. This is something special. I think I can sleep well tonight.’’ Tom de Grooth, who hit a 39- ball 49 was declared Man-of-the-Match.

Scorecard: England v Netherlands, Lord’s, June 5, 2009. Netherlands won by four wickets.

England: R. Bopara c Seelar b ten Doeschate 46 (34b, 5x4), L. Wright c Borren b ten Doeschate 71 (49b, 8x4), O. Shah c Kervezee b Schiferli 5 (8b), E. Morgan c Zuiderent b Borren 6 (8b), P. Collingwood c Schiferli b Seelar 11 (10b 1x4), R. Key (not out) 10 (8b), J. Foster (not out) 3 (3b); Extras (w-10): 10.

Total (for five wkts in 20 overs): 162.

Fall of wickets: 1-102, 2-113, 3- 127, 4-144, 5-153.

Netherlands bowling: Nannes 4- 0-30-0, Schiferli 4-0-33-1, ten Doeschate 4-0-35-2, Seelar 4-0-33-1, Borren 4-0-31-1.

Netherlands: A. Kervezee c Broad b Anderson 1, D. Reekers c Shah b Broad 20, B. Zuiderent st. Foster b Rashid 12, Tom de Grooth c Key b Collingwood 49, P. Borren c Shah b Anderson 30, Ryan ten Doeschate (not out) 22, Daan van Bunge c Wright b Anderson 8, E. Schiferli (not out) 5, Extras: (w-2, lb-13, b-1) 16.

Total: (for six wkts. in 20 overs) 163.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-23, 3-66, 4-116, 5-133, 6-146.

England bowling: Anderson 4-0- 23-3, Sidebottom 4-0-23-0, Broad 4-0- 32-1, Rashid 4-0-36-1, Wright 2-0- 18-0, Collingwood 2-0-17-1.

