T20 World Cup, 40 days to go: Top moments - Shahid Afridi show helps Pakistan in the semifinal and final 

June 18, 2009 T20 World Cup: Pakistan shows South Africa the door

The fling of the dice worked for Pakistan. Riding on Afridi’s 34-ball 51, Pakistan progressed to a challenging 149 for four in the first semifinal of the ICC World Twenty20 at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Tactically, Pakistan surprised South Africa. The daring promotion of Shahid Afridi to the No. 3 slot disrupted its bowling strategy; from the length of the bowlers to the management of the overs by skipper Graeme Smith.

Young opener Shahzaib Hasan missed out. He perished in the second over, miscuing a pull off left-armer Parnell. The top-edge was excellently held by Roelof van der Merwe, who ran with his back to the ball, at wide mid-on. Afridi arrived.

Akmal, who had crossed over, continued to pound the South African bowling. Parnell was pulled and then driven firmly through extra-cover; skipper Smith mis-fielded and the ball rolled over the ropes.

Afridi got into the act in the same over, lofting Parnell over mid-on. The paceman, having problems with his length, conceded 14 runs in the second over.

Afridi’s half-century arrived in only 33 deliveries. Soon, his attempted slog sweep off offspinner Jean-Paul Duminy, introduced by Smith, was pouched at mid-wicket. Afridi walked back to a roar of appreciation.

After blazing with the willow, Afridi conjured a display of influential leg-spin that helped Pakistan ambushed favourite South Africa by seven runs.

There was a significant momentum shift once Afridi was introduced, with the runs drying up. His leg-spinners whistled past the outside edge; on one occasion when Abraham de Villiers snicked, ’keeper Kamran Akmal grassed the edge.

The leg-spinner disguised his googly, and, with a similar action, got his deliveries to skid through straight. He varied his pace and length and cramped the batsmen for room. Herschelle Gibbs was done in by one which fizzed through straight off the wicket.

The fleet-footed de Villiers shaped for a cut and found the wrong ’un crashing into his stumps. This was aggressive spin bowling in Twenty20 cricket.

SCORECARD

Pakistan: K. Akmal c Morkel b Steyn 23 (12b, 4x4, 1x6), S. Hasan c van der Merwe b Parnell 0 (2b), S. Afridi c de Villiers b Duminy 51 (34b, 8x4), S. Malik c Botha b van der Merwe 34 (39b, 2x4), Younis (not out) 24 (18b, 1x4), A. Razzaq (not out) 12 (15b), Extras (w-3, lb-2) 5; Total (for four wkts. in 20 overs) 149.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-28, 3-95, 4-124.

South Africa bowling: Steyn 4-0- 28-1, Parnell 4-0-26-1, Kallis 2-0-14-0, A. Morkel 2-0-13-0, van der Merwe 4-0-29-1, Botha 2-0-23-0, Duminy 2-0-14-1.

South Africa: J. Kallis c Malik b Ajmal 64 (54b, 7x4, 1x6), G. Smith c&b Aamir 10 (14b, 1x4), H. Gibbs b Afridi 5 (4b, 1x4), AB de Villiers b Afridi 1 (5b), J.P. Duminy (not out) 44 (39b, 3x4, 1x6), A. Morkel run out 2 (4b), M. Boucher (not out) 0 (0b), Extras (b-4, lb-11, w-1) 16; Total (for five wkts. in 20 overs) 142.

Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-46, 3-50, 4-111, 5-134.

Pakistan bowling: Razzaq 3-0-19-0, Aamir 4-0-30-1, Afridi 4-0-16-2, Ajmal 4-0-23-1, Malik 1-0-5-0, Gul 3-0-19-0, Fawad 1-0-15-0.

June 21, 2009 T20 World Cup: Afridi inspires Pakistan to a memorable triumph

Pakistan won the key moments of the final. The side made the early inroads, laid a solid platform with its opening stand and was composed during the chase, picking the right time to accelerate.

Younis Khan’s men were worthy winners of the ICC World Twenty20 final at Lord’s on Sunday. Pursuing 139, Pakistan triumphed by eight wickets with an equal number of deliveries remaining. Shahid Afridi impressed with his leg-spin and then produced an effort (54 not out off 40 balls) of substance.

He was named the Man of the Final. Tillakaratne Dilshan was adjudged the Player of the tournament.

Afridi’s innings reflected his growing maturity. Between phases of belligerence — he thwacked Muttiah Muralitharan over the mid-wicket ropes and then smacked the off-spinner through covers in the 14th over and dismissed Isuru Udana away for a leg-side six and a four in the 18th — the all-rounder milked the bowling with firm drives and pushes. It was intelligent cricket.

Shoaib Malik (24 not out) donned a valuable supportive role. The 18th over of the innings where left-armer Udana conceded 19 runs settled the issue.

SCORECARD

Sri Lanka: T. Dilshan c Shahzaib b Aamer 0 (5b), S. Jayasuriya b Razzaq 17 (10b, 2x4, 1x6), J. Mubarak c Shahzaib b Razzaq 0 (2b), K. Sangakkara (not out) 64 (52b, 7x4), M. Jayawardene c Misbah b Razzaq 1 (4b), C. Silva c Ajmal b Gul 14 (19b, 2x4), I. Udana b Afridi 1 (5b), A. Mathews (not out) 35 (24b, 3x4, 1x6), Extras (lb-3, w-2, nb-1) 6; Total (for six wkts. in 20 overs): 138.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-2, 3-26, 4- 32, 5-67, 6-70.

Pakistan bowling: Aamer 4-1- 30-1, Razzaq 3-0-20-3, Afridi 4-0- 20-1, Ajmal 4-0-28-0, Malik 1-0-8-0, Gul 4-0-29-1.

Pakistan: K. Akmal st. Sangakkara b Jayasuriya 37 (28b, 2x4, 2x6), S. Hasan c Jayasuriya b Muralitharan 19 (23b, 3x4), S. Afridi (not out) 54 (40b, 2x4, 2x6), S. Malik (not out) 24 (22b, 1x4), Extras (lb-2, w-2, nb-1) 5; Total (for two wkts. in 18.4 overs): 139.

Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-63.

Sri Lanka bowling: Mathews 2-0- 17-0, Udana 4-0-44-0, Malinga 3.4-0- 14-0, Muralitharan 3-0-20-1, Mendis 4-0-34-0, Jayasuriya 2-0-8-1.

