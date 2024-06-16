MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table after AUS vs SCO: Australia knocks Scotland out, helps England into Super Eights

AUS vs SCO: Here’s the updated Group B points table of the T20 World Cup after the match between Australia and Scotland.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 09:27 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Marcus Stoinis of Australia in action against Scotland.
Marcus Stoinis of Australia in action against Scotland. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
infoIcon

Marcus Stoinis of Australia in action against Scotland. | Photo Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia pulled off a nervy five-wicket win against Scotland, to knock the latter out of the T20 World Cup 2024 and help rival England into the Super Eight stage.

Earlier, England beat Namibia by 41 runs in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Sunday to go ahead of Scotland on NRR.

The match against Namibia was a must-win game for England, and though the match was reduced to 10-overs-per-side due to rain, the latter ensured it took two points from the contest.

GROUP B POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost NR Points NRR
Australia (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 +2.791
England (Q) 4 2 1 1 5 +3.611
Scotland 4 2 1 1 5 +1.255
Namibia 4 1 3 0 2 -2.585
Oman 4 0 4 0 0 -3.062

(Updated after AUS vs SCO match on June 16)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England /

Scotland /

Australia

