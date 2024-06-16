Australia pulled off a nervy five-wicket win against Scotland, to knock the latter out of the T20 World Cup 2024 and help rival England into the Super Eight stage.
Earlier, England beat Namibia by 41 runs in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Sunday to go ahead of Scotland on NRR.
The match against Namibia was a must-win game for England, and though the match was reduced to 10-overs-per-side due to rain, the latter ensured it took two points from the contest.
GROUP B POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|Australia (Q)
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|+2.791
|England (Q)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|+3.611
|Scotland
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|+1.255
|Namibia
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-2.585
|Oman
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-3.062
(Updated after AUS vs SCO match on June 16)
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs SCO Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia beats Scotland by five wickets to help England qualify for Super Eights
- T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table after AUS vs SCO: Australia knocks Scotland out, helps England into Super Eights
- T20 World Cup 2024: No concerns about Kohli’s form, says Rathour
- T20 World Cup 2024: We let our nation down, says Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews
- AUS vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia completes tricky chase to knock Scotland out of Super Eight reckoning
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE