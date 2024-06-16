Australia pulled off a nervy five-wicket win against Scotland, to knock the latter out of the T20 World Cup 2024 and help rival England into the Super Eight stage.

Earlier, England beat Namibia by 41 runs in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Sunday to go ahead of Scotland on NRR.

The match against Namibia was a must-win game for England, and though the match was reduced to 10-overs-per-side due to rain, the latter ensured it took two points from the contest.

GROUP B POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost NR Points NRR Australia (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 +2.791 England (Q) 4 2 1 1 5 +3.611 Scotland 4 2 1 1 5 +1.255 Namibia 4 1 3 0 2 -2.585 Oman 4 0 4 0 0 -3.062

(Updated after AUS vs SCO match on June 16)