Australia v Namibia Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs NAM predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

Australia will take on Namibia in match 24 of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

Australia is placed second in Group B with four points while Namibia is third with two points.

Fantasy team picks Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner (vc), Travis Head All-rounders: David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Marcus Stoinis (c) Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa Team composition: AUS 8:3 NAM | Credits left: 9.5

Probable playing 11s:

AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

NAM: JP Kotze, Niko Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Malan Kruger, Zane Green (WK), David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Squads:

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut